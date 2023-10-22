Chris Rattue runs through the best and worst from the weekend’s Rugby World Cup action.

WINNER: All Blacks’ preparation for the final

South Africa’s starting XV looked exhausted against England, who will have drained them of even more reserves in what turned out to be a remarkable semifinal.

The All Blacks have had a great fortnight - a tough quarter-final, and a romp against Argentina, who are still a quality side. The All Blacks, with a day of extra rest, should have a bit more petrol in the tank.

Make no mistake, the Springboks will be worried by what they saw from their own team against England. Stand by for their final selection - Rassie Erasmus is capable of anything.

Halfback Faf de Klerk will probably be restored to partner Handre Pollard.

The Boks need a “sweeper” or two to cover the space behind their backline, which the All Blacks like to exploit with little kicks. For my money, de Klerk is made for that assignment. And he can give the champs a fresh spark.

LOSER/WINNER: Most of the England-South Africa semifinal/delaying tactics (sadly)

Memo to World Rugby: sort out this mess.

The second semifinal was a dire example of test rugby, to the point that it is hard to recall anything actually happening in the first half.

The match turned into a classic thanks to below-par South Africa’s unlikely fightback, but the game’s authorities should not forget what went on for the first 70 minutes or so.

Players - led by England hooker Jamie George and captain Owen Farrell - were constantly engaging referee Ben O’Keefe in conversation, bringing the game to repeated standstills, aided by an influx of team personnel on the pitch.

England were at their annoyingly disruptive best, but they paid a heavy price, with vital penalties awarded against Manu Tuilagi and Farrell.

South Africa appeared baffled by a team desperate to slow the game down more than they normally do.

A glaring weakness at this level is the powerlessness to stop cynical teams taking over on big occasions. Bandaging, you suspect, is sometimes a tactical ploy.

O’Keefe was unable to extricate himself from the mess and the referee for the final will almost certainly strike a Springboks side desperate to take the momentum out of New Zealand’s game.

All is fair in sporting war to a point, but that point was crossed in this semifinal.

O’Keefe’s grey-area decisions went against the Springboks initially, but ultimately South Africa got the call that mattered most when they were given a penalty from a scrum shambles.

I’ve still got no real idea what that game-deciding penalty was for, and a squadron of analysts didn’t even try to unravel the decision. England ended up being robbed.

There’s every chance the final could go a similar way.

A scrum penalty decision by Ben O’Keeffe allowed South Africa to seal victory. Photo / Getty Images

WINNER: The All Blacks’ lineout

The Springboks lineout had serious semifinal problems against England and the All Blacks have just the locks to make them pay.

WINNER/LOSER: The scrums

It’s hard to predict which finalist has the advantage. Each will probably have up and down moments.

WINNER: Springbok traditions

The Boks turned a corner the moment Handre Pollard - a classic South African No 10 - stepped on the field in place of the mercurial Manie Libbok. Pollard’s stoic presence suddenly reminded them of how they like to play the game. England also reminded South Africa of how effective ugly rugby can be.

WINNER/LOSER: The referee for the final

A great moment in a referee’s career, but he’s probably on a hiding to nothing with so much on the line in a sport of endless grey areas.

WINNER/LOSER: Mark Tele’a/Us

In most democracies, we’d know why a player was dropped for disciplinary breaches. But not in good old New Zealand, where rugby still gets to run its none-of-your-business business.

Moving on... Tele’a is a most unusual wing.

The Aucklander is a cross between an eel and a rubber band, with deceptive strength. He can bounce back and sideways, including off opponents, before lurching forward into gaps that weren’t there.

There was one particularly memorable moment against Argentina when a pack of Pumas were left powerless against his particular form of magic.

Mark Tele'a has impressed on the wing for the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

LOSER: Northern Hemisphere’s rugby reputation

Another World Cup failure.

WINNER: The Springboks’ hand grenades

A lot is made of the Springboks “bomb squad”, a reference to the massive forwards they bring on during games.

But it’s their little forwards, Deon Fourie and Kwagga Smith, who are making a big difference in the second half.

LOSER: Argentina

Ultimately they have gone backwards under Aussie coach Michael Cheika. There isn’t one area of their game they can rely on to threaten opponents. Unlike the volatile Cheika, they are vanilla. They were awful against the All Blacks.

WINNER/LOSER: England

Reputation restored. They became a big part of this World Cup with a valiant effort against South Africa. But it required a return to stagnant, kicking rugby. And that will not get them anywhere in the long run.