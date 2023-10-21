Ian Foster’s All Blacks stand on the precipice of completing their great redemption tale after a 44-6 win over Argentina. Cheree Kinnear and Elliott Smith unpack all the action from Stade de France. Video / NZ Herald / SkySports

How the English media reacted to South Africa’s late comeback win over England in the Rugby World Cup semifinal.

‘So achingly close’

by Robert Kitson, Guardian

So near and yet so far. South Africa are into the Rugby World Cup final but this was the night when English rugby finally roared again. They were denied at the very last by a nerveless long-range penalty from Handré Pollard which took the Springboks through to a final against New Zealand next Saturday but in every other category this was one of the great English efforts.

Because these white tornadoes were utterly unrecognisable from the England who stuttered into this tournament. They flew into everything, harried ceaselessly and played the tricky wet conditions splendidly. At times South Africa seemed to be out of answers as their opponents, spearheaded by Owen Farrell, Courtney Lawes, the youthful George Martin and Ben Earl, dragged them to the edge of reason.

Even a few days ago it felt barely conceivable this English squad could come so achingly close. Given the cricket World Cup result involving these two nations in India, the pre-game omens had not been especially good either. Little did we know. Until the savage late twist this was right up there with the sensational semi-final win over the All Blacks in Yokohama four years ago.

If that game and finish isn’t a metaphor for South Africa as a nation then I don’t know what is. How many times has this country been written off? How many times does a hero (or 23) step up and save us? I keep telling people, our future hasn’t been decided yet 🇿🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/f7gec1oxGP — Mark Sham (@MarkSham) October 21, 2023

Pieter-Steph Du Toit of South Africa celebrates following the team’s win. Photo / Getty Images

‘England discover their limitations’

By Andy Bull, Guardian

They say a man ought to know his limitations, and England discovered theirs at the Stade de France on Saturday night. They are somewhere right out on the furthest edge of contention, as close as you can go without actually making it. They were, in their own tenacious way, utterly brilliant, cunning, courageous, and committed, but those qualities only get you so far when you’re up against a team as good as these Springboks, who have just as much of all of them, and more of everything else besides. “Never wrestle with a pig,” said George Bernard Shaw, “you both get dirty, and besides the pig likes it”. Well, now Steve Borthwick knows you never try to grapple with a Springbok, either.

Some defeats cut deeper than others. This one, in the dying moments of a match that England led from the very first minute right through an hour and 17 minutes of brutal and excruciating rugby, will hurt more than most. England were oh so close to making the final. They used to measure the number of people watching big events on TV by the power surge on the National Grid when everyone got up to put their kettles on for a cup of tea at half-time. This time it might well have been by the spike in traffic on the travel and hotel websites as England fans watching back home picked up their phones and investigated the idea of getting out to Paris for the final.

Faf de Klerk of South Africa celebrates after the team is awarded a penalty. Photo / Getty Images

I don’t know how they do it but they continue to win the big ones.. congrats South Africa.. 👏🏼👏🏼

What a kick from Pollard 😮 — Matt Giteau 🇦🇺 (@giteau_rugby) October 21, 2023

‘Utter heartbreak’

Gavin Mairs, UK Telegraph

Heartbreak, utter heartbreak for England. Having played the majority of their World Cup campaign in the shadows, Steve Borthwick’s side finally showed their hand in stunning and ruthless fashion, only to fall short in the cruellest of circumstances.

Once again it was the Springbok scrum that came to their saviour, with two penalties from the set-piece providing the platform for the world champions to score 10 points in the final 11 minutes to turn a game on its head that England had utterly dominated.

The first penalty led to a try by RG Snyman from a driving line-out maul, then, with just two minutes left, another huge shunt on the half-way line set up the opportunity for Handrè Pollard to land the match-winning kick that sets up a final against New Zealand next Saturday.

‘A dagger through English hearts’

By Nik Simon, Daily Mail

One thump of the ball. One dagger through English hearts. This was the cruellest way for it to end, with Handre Pollard’s 78th minute penalty robbing England of one of their biggest upsets in history.

They were so close. The Springboks were almost dead. They were subjected to an hour of tactical torture that almost left them ready for the old taxidermy shop down in the 3rd arrondissement.

This England team have not got pulses racing in recent weeks, but last night they brought an intensity that sent the beats per minute of 78,000 inside the Stade de France through the roof. Owen Farrell kicked the sweetest 40-metre drop goal of his life.

It was a proud, defiant performance that almost saw them through to the most unlikely of finals. Instead, thanks to Pollard’s kick that sent his coaching box into tears, their dream is over.

Pieter-Steph Du Toit of South Africa claims the ball against Courtney Lawes of England. Photo / Getty Images

‘An ugly slugfest’

Liam Napier, NZ Herald

How fitting that after the volatile permutations and predictions, rugby’s greatest rivals will contest the World Cup final.

England and South Africa’s toe-to-toe semifinal in the Paris rain won’t be remembered as one of the great World Cup spectacles. Truth is, for all the tension, this was a proper ugly slugfest. The last four of a World Cup, though, rarely evokes captivating scenes.

England will rue the best performance of the budding Steve Borthwick era. With Owen Farrell collecting threes on the back of forward grunt, England seized their natural conservatism - only to falter with the finish in sight. Welcome to the heartbreak hotel.

The Springboks will thank their impact from the bench, the second-half scrum blitz and embrace their unconvincing great escape. At this point, winning ugly is all that matters.

Twenty-eight years after South Africa’s home World Cup triumph that bookended the amateur rugby era and united the Rainbow Nation, the All Blacks and South Africa will collide for the second occasion on the ultimate stage.



