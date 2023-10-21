Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks v South Africa a fitting final for rugby’s greatest rivalry

Liam Napier
By
6 mins to read
Ian Foster’s All Blacks stand on the precipice of completing their great redemption tale after a 44-6 win over Argentina. Cheree Kinnear and Elliott Smith unpack all the action from Stade de France. Video / NZ Herald / SkySports

How fitting that after the volatile permutations and predictions rugby’s greatest rivalry, and the All Blacks’ greatest foe, will contest the World Cup final.

England and South Africa’s toe-to-toe semifinal in the Paris rain won’t

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport