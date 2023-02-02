Chris Rattue’s watchlist: The best sport to watch this weekend (ranked)

Jarrell Brantley of the Breakers drives to the basket. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Chris Rattue ranks the best things to watch in sport this weekend and beyond.

4) New Zealand Grand Prix, Sunday, 4pm - Sky/Three

Yes, we still have one — a nod to days past when New Zealand hosted all sorts of sports events that drew international competitors.

The Grand Prix doesn’t boast the superstars it once did, and it’s still battling back to life after the pandemic. And I’m not suggesting this GP will see stunning action.

But there’s something heartwarming about the way Kiwi motor racing keeps on keeping on in its humble and enthusiastic way.

There’s a whole range of racing at Hampton Downs over the weekend with Sky covering it from 10am Saturday and 8.30am Sunday, and Three joining the party at 1pm Sunday.

Fun fact: Only New Zealand and Macau have national Grand Prix races outside of F1.

3) Six Nations, Sunday morning - Sky

New England coach Steve Borthwick. Photo / AP

A chance to check out England rugby post-Eddie Jones (whew) as they take on Scotland (5.45am), and another Welsh era under Warren Gatland, in a tough encounter against Ireland (3.15am).

Being a World Cup year everything will seem to count, although most teams will be keeping a lot of stuff under wraps.

It will be a relief not to be bombarded by Jones’ manipulative rants after a big European clash — although it’s a reminder that we’ll have to deal with all of that nonsense down under when he leads the Wallabies into battle.

Fun fact: Scotland are no longer intimidated by big brother England, with three wins and a draw over the past five games.

Not so fun fact: Welsh rugby is under fire for a “toxic” culture which is probably why you won’t hear any official singing of the Tom Jones hit Delilah, which contains what is deemed a domestic violence reference.

2) Bill Russell: Legend - Netflix, from late next week

The late basketball supremo Bill Russell, the first black NBA superstar, gets the Netflix profile treatment.

Russell, who led the Boston Celtics to incredible success, passed away last year aged 88, sparking a slew of accolades.

This bio will probably be on the gushy side because Russell was revered as a player, person and humanitarian/activist.

But it should still be well worth a watch — he led an incredible life. The potential highlight of the week for my money.

In more up-to-date NBA matters, LeBron James should break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s points record next week. It might bring a bit of joy to the King of basketball, who has been a frustrated figure at the misfiring Lakers.

1) NZ Breakers v Brisbane Bullets, Saturday, 10pm - Sky

Breakers head coach Mody Maor. Photo / Photosport

The Breakers will look to finish the regular NBL season in style, and there might still be an advantageous seeding to aim for when they line up in their first finals in five years.

Top-level basketball tends to be all about building teams around stars. But the Breakers of 2022/23 are a team with contributions evenly spread.

This helps promote coach Mody Maor as one of the stars.

He’s an interesting character to watch on the sidelines. The Israeli has toned things down a bit in his first season as head coach, but only a bit.

Speaking of crazy, the playoff system isn’t something that can be explained all that quickly.

With six teams out of 10 making the finals, it’s generous to a fault.

But the Breakers didn’t need a leg up. They have been among the pacesetters all season thanks in large part to Maor’s tough demands on defence.

They are decent title hopes and will want to go into the playoffs with a good win in Brisbane.