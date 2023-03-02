The IndyCar season begins with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Photo / AP

OPINION

Chris Rattue ranks the best sport to watch this weekend and beyond.

6) Black Caps v Sri Lanka, first test, from Thursday, 11am – Spark

On one hand, this gets a two-thumbs-up recommendation after the Black Caps beat England in one of the most amazing tests of all time.

On the other hand, how many people have access to a subscriber platform in its death throes?

5) Blues v Brumbies, Sunday, 4pm – Sky

Super Rugby gets all hip and groovy by having a Super Round with all of this weekend’s games in (drum roll) Melbourne, the home of Aussie Rules.

It’s a blatant copy of the NRL’s Magic Round, although league goes down the more obvious route of taking its festival to a stronghold in Brisbane.

Trust rugby to get it not quite right.

The people’s All Black coach in waiting Scott Robertson will try to get his Crusaders back on track against the Highlanders on Friday night (8pm), and the return of Sam Whitelock will go a long way to achieving that.

But the competing Warriors NRL opener (see below) looks way more interesting. And as far as the rugby battles go, the Blues-Brumbies clash looks the top prospect given it is a World Cup year.

4) Liverpool v Manchester United, Monday, 5.30am - Sky

Liverpool are out of the EPL hunt, but there is no more bitter or fascinating rivalry in English football than this. Liverpool would love to put a significant dent in United’s surprise title bid. United can further wreck Liverpool’s Champions League qualification prospects, which might send the Reds into a tailspin. The clubs’ different trajectories have already sparked suggestions rising England star Jude Bellingham will turn his back on a Liverpool deal and go for United instead when he quits German football. Expect fireworks on Monday morning.

3) NBL title time: NZ Breakers v Sydney Kings, Friday, 9.30pm, Sunday, 6pm – Sky

From last to first – that’s what’s on offer here. After completely bombing last season, the Breakers are in the best-of-five finals series against the Sydney Kings, the top seeds.

The home and away schedule is repeated next weekend for games three and four, if needed. The fifth game decider would be played in Sydney on March 15.

The Kings have been busy generating an us-against-the-world mentality by highlighting all their haters in Australia. Clever move. Mody Maor’s Breakers, as always, will rely on relentless defence and contributions throughout the team. It’s great to have the Breakers back, whatever the outcome.

Fun Fact: A Jarrell Brantley-inspired Breakers were the last team to beat the Kings at their Sydney Olympic Park dome, a late-January result that put the Auckland side’s season back on track.

2) Warriors v Newcastle, Friday, 8pm – Sky

Yes, the Crazy Gang is back, as the Auckland club kicks off its NRL season in Wellington (which is crazy in itself).

So who is Brayden Wiliame? Will Shaun Johnson get his act together? Can new coach Andrew Webster perform miracles? Will Webster keep his sanity? Will the fans keep their sanity?

Stand by for New Zealand’s best sports soap opera.

1) Kiwi IndyCar showdown begins: Scott McLaughlin v Scott Dixon, Monday, 6am – SKY

If you can take your eyes off the Liverpool-Manchester United game...

IndyCar roars into life in Florida with three Kiwi drivers involved this season. Yes three. How incredible is that?

McLaughlin’s meteoric rise last year, and powerful finish to the season, makes him a favourite in 2023.

That represents a stunning rise for the former Supercars star, while the consistent IndyCar great Dixon is always in the hunt.

So a historic Kiwi showdown awaits this year, one that could prove to be a sporting highlight of 2023.

But wait, there’s more. Another Kiwi Marcus Armstrong, from F2, has joined the migration to IndyCar. He will race the road and street courses this season.

And wait, there’s even more. There are other young Kiwis led by Hunter McElrea in the IndyCar pipeline, while Formula E’s Nick Cassidy could make the switch.

Oh yeah. Formula One starts in Bahrain this weekend.

Strange-but-true fact: Newbie McLaughlin triumphed in Florida’s Grand Prix of St Petersburg a year ago - his first IndyCar victory - while series legend Dixon has never won it.