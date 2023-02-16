Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour for the first time since July. Photo / AP

OPINION

Chris Rattue ranks the best things to watch in sport this weekend and beyond.

6) Tiger Woods returns/Genesis Invitational, from Friday 10am - SKY

The great man hasn’t played a non-major for years, and last hit a ball in anger when he missed the cut at July’s British Open.

Most of the world’s best golfers will be in southern California for this tournament, and they will all be overshadowed by the presence of the world’s No. 1294 ranked player.

Fun and not-so-fun facts: Woods made his PGA debut here as a 16-year-old and was hosting this tournament a couple of years ago when he had THAT car crash.

5) Full Swing – Netflix

This is the latest in Netflix’s run of behind-the-scenes, fly-on-the-wall sports documentaries.

And what a great piece of timing it proved to be.

The eight-part series - which has just landed - struck it incredibly lucky by happening upon golf’s ‘civil war’.

This series has a lot and not much to live up to.

Drive to Survive, about Formula One, set the standard.

Then the tennis version Break Point lowered it. There are only so many scenes of players living out of suitcases in hotel rooms you can stomach before hurtling toward express checkout.

The first episode of Full Swing has won decent reviews around this office, although one overseas reviewer noted the series failed to explore the wider issues.

Episode one featured PGA-loyal Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith. LIV’s breakaway golfers will figure in upcoming episodes. Chief PGA loyalist Rory McIlroy appears later.

Next for Netflix: it’s rugger chaps, with the streaming giant currently delving into the Six Nations championship.

4) Warriors v Storm NRL trial match, Sunday 2.50pm - SKY

There are plenty of big names in this final pre-season challenge hit out in Christchurch, but many eyes will be on a Storm newcomer.

Their 24-year-old wing Will Warbrick, from Kawerau, was a New Zealand rugby sevens star.

Warriors suffer early injury blow ahead of new season

The Storm have a great history of unearthing and developing outstanding players from this side of the ditch and Warbrick could be the next.

The tall Olympic silver medallist has an Aussie Rules background, which suggests he will excel at one of league’s favourite try-scoring ploys - collecting the corner bomb.

Apart from that, this game will be a great chance to check out the new Andrew Webster coaching era at the Warriors, and get an early sighter of newcomers like the tough ex-Knights forward Mitch Barnett.

3) NBL semifinal decider: Breakers v Tasmania, Sunday 6pm - SKY

It’s all-or-nothing time as the Breakers return to Spark Arena in Auckland after the JackJumpers tied the best-of-three basketball series in Tasmania. The New Zealand side will be firm favourites to make the grand final, after their emphatic win here in game one.

Breakers forced into semifinal decider by Jackjumpers

2) New Zealand v England, 1st cricket test, Friday - Sunday, 2pm - SPARK

The action continues from Mt Maunganui.

Will England quit whinging about pink-ball cricket?

Brendon McCullum’s England enjoy opening-day honours over Black Caps

Then again, I’d like to keep whinging about the decision to leave Trent Boult out. What was normally pragmatic, smart New Zealand Cricket thinking? They have stuffed up big time and are out of touch with the way a lot of fans will feel about it. I suspect Boult is paying the price for ditching his central contract.

1) Football Ferns v Portugal, Friday 7pm - SKY/PRIME

After an uncompetitive showing by an underpowered team against the USA, the full-strength Football Ferns are unveiled for their first World Cup warm-up game, in Hamilton.

And the Ferns, led by veteran Ali Riley, need to front up.

Yes, as coach Jitka Klimková has said, it’s a further chance for football fever to build, before New Zealand co-hosts the mid-year World Cup.

Q&A: Football Ferns coach on World Cup and plan to rescue women’s football in NZ

But the public needs to see some signs of competitive life from the Football Ferns, who have never actually won a World Cup finals game. We also need to see some goals – the Ferns have scored just once in their last five games and Kiwi teams are building an unenviable reputation for being goal shy.

And this is the perfect match to start proving a few points. At last year’s Euros, Portugal drew with Switzerland, one of the Ferns’ World Cup opponents this year.

The Kiwis play two further friendlies against Argentina next week, in Hamilton on Monday and Albany on Thursday.







