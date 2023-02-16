Luke Metcalf during a Warriors training session. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have suffered an early injury blow ahead of the 2023 season, with young half Luke Metcalf sidelined with a hamstring problem.

The full extent of the injury is not yet known — with scan results expected early next week — but Metcalf will definitely miss this Sunday’s trial against the Melbourne Storm in Christchurch (2:50pm).

He also seems unlikely to play any part in the season opener against the Newcastle Knights in Wellington, with that match just over two weeks away.

It’s a shame for Metcalf and the club, as the 23-year-old had made a strong impression since his move from the Cronulla Sharks.

Metcalf has fitted in well at Mt Smart and bought a strong presence to pre-season, while his performance in the trial win over the Tigers last week turned heads.

He was providing strong competition to senior halves Shaun Johnson and Te Maire Martin and is also seen as a good utility option — depending on the dynamic of the team — with his ability to play in most positions across the backline.

“There are no limitations on what he could do,” said Warriors coach Andrew Webster. “He is an extreme talent, he has worked really hard and he knows what he needs to keep working on.”

Webster said the injury happened towards the end of Wednesday’s training session — as he felt some tightness in his leg — and was confirmed on Thursday.

While the club waits on Metcalf, Webster is hopeful that Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (hamstring) and Dylan Walker (hip) can take a full part on Sunday, after the pair missed the NRL All Stars match in Rotorua last weekend as a precaution.

“At this stage they are playing,” said Webster. “With these type of problems, if they are not careful then something can happen. But if they tick the boxes and can train really well [on Friday] then they will play.”

The coach also confirmed that he plans to use new recruit Mitch Barnett as a middle forward this season, after he was named at prop to face the Storm. Barnett made his name as a second rower at Newcastle — though he was also used at lock by the Knights.

“80 per cent of the time he is going to play front row,” said Barnett. “The time that he won’t is if we need him halfway through a game because of an injury or someone needs a break. He has probably 90 per cent of his [training] reps in the middle and has worked extremely well with Tohu [Harris] and Addin [Fonua-Blake]. He is a team guy and is happy to go out there and do what it takes.”

The Warriors’ preparations for Sunday’s trial haven’t been particularly affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. The team had an early training session on Monday — missing the worst part of the storm that hit Auckland — then had a scheduled day off on Tuesday, before resuming work on Wednesday.