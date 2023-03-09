England's Ollie Lawrence celebrates after scoring a try. Photo / AP

OPINION:

Chris Rattue ranks the best sport to watch this weekend and beyond.

7) The Players Championship, from Friday, 6am – Sky

The unofficial fifth golf major, and a chance for big-hitting Kiwi Ryan Fox to take a leap forward after his impressive season-opening effort in the US.

The Aucklander finished superbly in just his second PGA Tour tournament, at Bay Hill, to claim a share of 14th and edge up the world rankings to 32.

If you can get past the gushy commentary elements including the on-screen feting of sponsors, PGA golf remains compelling viewing despite the LIV split which robs a tournament like this of stars such as Aussie Cameron Smith.

If Fox can get into contention, this will be a sporting highlight of the weekend.

6) New Zealand v Sri Lanka, first test, from Friday, 11am (day two) – Spark

Can New Zealand build on the incredible win against England and further resurrect their test fortunes?

Time will tell, but one question was answered before a ball was even bowled in Christchurch.

We now know that Trent Boult has effectively been banned from the test squad for daring to opt out of a central contract.

All that guff about him not being ready to play against England was a cover story.

One of the great Kiwi test careers is likely to end in confusion, given the mixed messages about his status.

So I’ll leap in here and say thanks for the great memories Trent Boult, including the way you tore Sri Lanka apart at Hagley Oval five years ago.

Along with Tim Southee and Neil Wagner, Boult created a new peak for Kiwi pace attacks.

Boult also gave new and entertaining meaning to No 11 batting eccentricities. He averages close to 16, a miracle given his shot selection, although kids with an eye on big scores — don’t try this at home.

Trent Boult's Black Caps career is likely to end in confusion. Photo / Getty

5) Newcastle 500 Supercars, Saturday/Sunday, 10am – Sky

Shane van Gisbergen’s title defence begins, as does a new era that goes well beyond the change of car brand names.

A raft of changes, including heavily reduced downforces, should make the racing more interesting and perhaps loosen van Gisbergen’s grip on the title.

He remains the favourite but Supercars is venturing into the unknown.

Compatriot Andre Heimgartner is only a fringe contender, but there is a lot of excitement around the prospects of the other Kiwi, newcomer Matt Payne.

The 20-year-old is from Pukekohe, which lost its iconic motor racing track to the horses but is still making a mark in the sport around the world.

Payne’s hometown mates include Liam Lawson, the young star tipped to go all the way to F1.

4) Warriors v Roosters, Saturday, 5pm – Sky

The mighty Warriors are on a one-game winning streak for 2023, which means they are better placed than usual going into round two of the NRL.

Meanwhile the glamour Roosters will be furious with their first round defeat to the newbie Dolphins. Pundits are expecting a backlash from James Tedesco and co. at the Sydney Football Stadium.

There’s something about the 2023 version of the Warriors that whispers ‘there is hope’.

Then again, it could all so easily turn to custard. For now though, it’s worth getting in on the ground floor of a promising campaign.

Wayde Egan celebrates his crucial try for the Warriors during their season-opening defeat of the Knights. Photo / Photosport

3) Super Rugby game of the round - Hurricanes v Blues, Saturday, 7.05pm - Sky

There’s no such thing as bad publicity.

Super Rugby is a competition on life support — then along came Ardie Savea to give it a few breaths of life.

Savea made unfortunate headlines via his throat-slit gesture in Melbourne. Yet it gave Super Rugby a much-needed if twisted publicity boost.

The power of controversy — never underestimate it in sport.

The Blues were scruffy in defeat against the Brumbies while the Hurricanes will be playing their first Kiwi opponent of the year.

Savea is so dynamic and central to the Hurricanes game that his absence alone flips my odds and makes the Blues slight favourites.

2) NBL decider? Sunday, 6pm - Sky

The NZ Breakers and Sydney Kings do battle in Auckland, in game four of the best-of-five title series. Fingers crossed.

1) Six Nations rugby: England v France, Sunday, 5.35am – Sky

A gripping prospect at Twickenham, with World Cup ramifications.

England, without their imposing but injury-prone lock Courtney Lawes, will want to make a big statement on home turf.

The earlier wooden spoon game between Italy and Wales is also a tempting watch.

Italy are vastly improved and Welsh rugby has been flirting with self-implosion, again. There’s an upset in the air, and Italy’s long losing run came to an end against the Welsh last season.

Winless Wales are facing “total humiliation”, as one writer observed, with their final game against powerhouses France. Warren Gatland’s “fairytale” return is becoming a nightmare.

This short, sharp competition is driven by history and genuine rivalries, with just enough storylines.

Bottom line — Six Nations rugby rocks.