The decision to miss the New Zealand Open for his first start of the year on the PGA Tour has paid dividends for Ryan Fox.

The Kiwi world number 33 shot one of the best rounds of the day at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Florida, finishing in a share of 14th placing and earning around US$325,000 ($NZ523,100).

American Kurt Kitayama beat out a star-studded leaderboard for the biggest win of his career, finishing at nine-under, just ahead of Rory McIlroy and Harris English.

As much as Fox would have loved to have been at Millbrook Resort over the weekend and playing in contention for his first New Zealand Open title, the decision to play in the US was certainly worth it, earning more today than he did for his victory at the Ras al Khaimah Classic last February.

Fox started the day at one-over par and made a strong start with three birdies on the front nine. Another birdie at the par five 12th took him to four-under for the day before his only blip of the day, a bogey five at the par four 13th. He recovered with two more birdies at 16 and 18 to shoot a five-under 67 and finish at four-under for the tournament.

It should be a huge confidence booster for Fox who earned his spot in the tournament after cracking the world top 50 following his victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last year. Fox also has a spot in the more lucrative Players Championship event at TPC at Sawgrass next week which has a total prize fund of US$25m.

He then lines up at the US Masters in Augusta early next month for his maiden appearance at the major.