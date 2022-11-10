Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Chris Rattue’s watchlist: New Zealand’s blockbuster weekend of sport (ranked)

Chris Rattue
By
6 mins to read
Ruby Tui celebrates her try during the Black Ferns' semifinal victory. Photo / photosport.nz

Ruby Tui celebrates her try during the Black Ferns' semifinal victory. Photo / photosport.nz

OPINION:

Chris Rattue ranks the best sports to watch this weekend and beyond.

7) Fifa World Cup (the week after next) - Sky

Jumping the gun, yes, but excitement got the better of me.

Nothing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport