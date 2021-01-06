Website of the Year

Chris Rattue: Why this Black Caps team is simply unbelievable

5 minutes to read
Andrew Alderson and Dylan Cleaver reflect on New Zealand becoming No.1 in the test cricket rankings for the 1st time after their innings and 176-run win over Pakistan at Hagley Oval.
Chris Rattue




OPINION:

Being ranked number one in the world is all very nice if you are talking rugby and New Zealand, football and Brazil.

In the case of the New Zealand cricket team, and especially for

