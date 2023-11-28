Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown keen to sell Port of Auckland, why the Prime Minister’s first post-cab press conference could be overshadowed by bride accusations and workers in India freed from collapsed tunnel after 17 days in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Phil Foden inspired a second-half comeback as Manchester City beat Leipzig 3-2 in the Champions League today.

The defending champions had trailed 2-0 at halftime at Etihad Stadium but Foden scored one and helped to create two more as Pep Guardiola’s team ensured it would advance to the knockout stage atop Group G.

Foden set up a goal for Erling Haaland in the 54th minute and evened the score in the 70th. He then played a part in the buildup for substitute Julian Alvarez’s winner in the 87th as City preserved an unbeaten home record in the Champions League that dates back to 2018.

Lois Openda had looked like firing Leipzig to an unlikely win with goals in the 13th and 33rd. But City responded like champions after the break to turn the game around, with Foden at the heart of the comeback.

City is now unbeaten in 29 home games in the competition since losing 2-1 against Lyon in Sept. 2018. It has topped its Champions Group for seven seasons in a row.

City and Leipzig had already qualified for the last 16. City has 15 points from five games, six points more than second-place Leipzig.

Champions League results: Barcelona vs Porto

Portuguese duo João Félix and João Cancelo each scored a goal as Barcelona defeated Porto 2-1 today to secure its return to the knockout round of the Champions League after two consecutive group-stage eliminations.

It will be the first time since Lionel Messi left the club that Barcelona will be playing again in the round of 16 of Europe’s top club competition.

Barcelona reached 12 points, three more than both Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk, which defeated Antwerp 1-0 earlier today.

The visitors opened the scoring with Pepê in the 30th, but Barcelona rallied with Cancelo scoring two minutes later and Félix in the 57th.

Barcelona was without starting goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen because of a back issue. Iñaki Peña started, with 17-year-old U.S.-born goalkeeper Diego Kochen, a product of the club’s youth academy, making the squad as a reserve.

Sergi Roberto was back in the squad after being out for nearly eight weeks.

Barcelona had not been playing well recently and was coming off a stretch that included a 1-0 loss to Shakhtar in its last Champions League game, and a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano in its previous Spanish league match.

Champions League results: Dortmund vs AC Milan

Borussia Dortmund advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 3-1 victory at AC Milan, whose hopes of progressing diminished today.

Marco Reus gave Dortmund an early lead from the spot after Olivier Giroud had a penalty of his own saved for Milan and, although Samuel Chukwueze levelled at the end of the first half, goals from Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and substitute Karim Adeyemi gave the visitors the win they needed to book their spot in the last 16.

Dortmund moved top of Group F, three points ahead of Paris Saint-Germain after the French team rescued a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle thanks to a stoppage-time penalty.

Seven-time champion Milan and Newcastle are two points below PSG. They play each other in the final round of matches when PSG visits Dortmund.

Champions League results: PSG vs Newcastle

Kylian Mbappé's penalty deep into stoppage time salvaged a point for Paris Saint-Germain in a 1-1 draw with an injury-depleted but tenacious Newcastle team.

Alexander Isak scored on a rebound in the 24th minute, making up for his earlier miss when he shot over the bar from close range.

Miguel Almirón sent in a speculative shot from the edge of the box and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could only push it away to Isak’s feet for an easy finish.

PSG wasted chance after chance and Newcastle seemed on course to pull off another unlikely win to follow the 4-1 victory over the same opposition last month.

That was until Ousmane Dembélé flicked the ball up in the fifth minute of stoppage time and it bounced off Tino Livramento’s chest and onto his arm. Referee Szymon Marciniak gave a penalty after watching the incident on video review and Mbappé blasted the spot-kick past goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Newcastle was missing 11 players to various injuries and Sandro Tonali’s gambling ban. Manager Eddie Howe picked an unchanged team from the lineup that beat Chelsea 4-1 on Saturday, 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley included.

Howe did not use any of his seven bench players, who included two goalkeepers and four teenagers. The other two bench spots were left empty in an illustration of just how thin Newcastle’s squad had become.

Champions League results: Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord

With the help of two own goals, Atletico Madrid defeated Feyenoord 3-1 today to seal its spot in the knockout round of the Champions League a year after failing to get past the group stage.

The victory left Atletico with 11 points, one more than Lazio, which defeated Celtic 2-0 earlier today. Feyenoord stayed with six points, five more than Celtic.

Atletico finished fourth last season in a group with Porto, Bayer Leverkusen and Club Brugge, missing out on the Europa League as well. Before that, it had failed to advance past the Champions League group stage only once in nine seasons.

Atletico opened the scoring with a fluke own-goal in the 14th minute when Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida found his own net while unsuccessfully trying to move away from the path of the ball after a cross by Marcos Llorente. Geertruida tried to step back as the ball came falling near him just in front of the goal, but it touched his belly and went past the goalkeeper standing near him.

Atletico added to the lead with a beautiful looping shot from a tough angle by Mario Hermoso in the 57th, with the ball going across the area and finding the far corner.

Mats Wieffer pulled the hosts closer in the 77th before Santiago Giménez headed the ball into his own net for Atletico’s third goal.

– AP