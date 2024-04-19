Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

New Warriors signings ignite hope for long-suffering fans

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
James Fisher-Harris in possession against the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

James Fisher-Harris in possession against the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

EDITORIAL

This week the Warriors pulled off a move that sent shockwaves through the NRL.

The acquisition of Kiwis captain and Penrith Panthers prop James Fisher-Harris on a four-year deal starting in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport