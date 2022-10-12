BYC Podcast: Will the Australian cricketers ever stop cheating?

Australian batsman Marcus Wade with his arm on England's Mark Wood.

Dylan Cleaver and Paul Ford join ACC Head G Lane for another episode of NZ's #1 cricket podcast The BYC Podcast!

In this episode, the guys discuss the Antarctic Tri-Series in NZ, if we should ban Sixes after a Phillips Six nearly kills a child and how Australia are dirty cheats!

Plus, 'News Or Ruse', 'Cricket Violence Corner' and 'Toppa Correspondence Of The Week'.

The BYC, is New Zealand's most celebrated and feared specialty cricket podcast. Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer. Join us for such cutting-edge debates as "What's sexier, a well-oiled Duncan Fearnley Magnum or a Polyarmoured Slazenger V12?