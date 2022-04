Central Stags batsman Tom Bruce. Photosport

Dylan Cleaver and Paul Stuart Ford join Jason Hoyte for the 2nd annual edition of The BYC Podcast Awards!

From the Commentary Moment of the Year to the Free Lunch Award and even the Davey Dumb Dumb Punisher of the Year Award!

Sit back, relax and prepare your inner cricket nerd for seventeen scintillating awards from three of the finest cricket enthusiasts in the country!