BYC Podcast: Is Kane Williamson living rent free in Virat Kohli's head?

Kane Williamson shakes hands with Virat Kohli. Photo / Photosport

On this episode of the BYC Podcast, the guys discuss New Zealand's emphatic win against India in the T20 World Cup.

Comprehensive. What a time to be alive. Virat Kohli must be sick of the damn sight of New Zealanders.

The Black Caps bowled brilliantly, didn't have to use one of their bits and pieces bowlers, with the front liners all bowling four overs.

The BYC Podcast featuring Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford and Dylan Cleaver.

They batted with a lot more intent in the powerplay. The only negative was three dropped catches and a fourth that possibly should have gone to hand but Devon Conway's feet were stuck in concrete. India were dreadful, Kohli was mortified and they're hanging by a thread in the tourney.

Plus, the panel also discusses Jos Butler making Australia look like he was playing a festival match, the bodybuilding batsman for Afghanistan and Jase shares his thoughts on the ideocracy behind the ground announcers at the tournament.