Blair Tickner of the Black Caps appeals for a wicket in the First One Day International against Netherlands. Photosport

Blair Tickner of the Black Caps appeals for a wicket in the First One Day International against Netherlands. Photosport

Jason Hoyte joins Dylan Cleaver to chat all things cricket on the latest episode of the BYC Podcast!

The guys discuss the "clog-hopper" tour of NZ, the Golden Box & Silver Sweatband domestic trophy, as well as a hard-hitting correspondence question regarding New Zealand's mental block with Australia...