The BYC podcast.

In this episode of the BYC Podcast, the guys celebrate the amazing finish between India and Australia.

They also discuss the Super Smash so far and figure out whether an Australia story ranking the 'Top 100 Cricket Wags' is real or not in 'News or Ruse' (spoiler alert, it 100 pecent is).

The guys also chat to "The Stud" Jimmy Neesham about his summer of cricket, his recent horrific finger injury and go over some of the best and worst nicknames in world cricket.