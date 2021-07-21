Brisbane wins bid to host 2032 Olympics

Australia will host the 2032 Olympic Games with Brisbane winning the hosting rights to the global event. Photo / 123rf

Australia will host the 2032 Olympic Games with Brisbane winning the hosting rights to the global event. Photo / 123rf

Australia will host the 2032 Olympic Games with Brisbane winning the hosting rights to the global event.

Brisbane will join Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000 as Australian host cities with the successful bid.

While Brisbane was essentially the only contender still left in the hunt, after seeing off the likes of India's Ahmedabad, Jakarta in Indonesia, Doha in Qatar, Rhine-Ruhr in Germany and Madrid in Spain, the Aussie city has long been the frontrunner.

It was pushed by the IOC's Future Host Commission and was the only city to take place in targeted dialogue with the IOC.

The 87 members of the IOC voting committee put their votes forward, with Brisbane needing 44 votes to win the bid.

And then IOC president Thomas Bach said the magic words: "The Games of the XXXVth Olympiad have been awarded to Brisbane, Australia."