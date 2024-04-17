David Nyika will return to the ring on the Ring of Fire card on May 17 in Saudi Arabia. Photo / Photosport

David Nyika will return to the ring on the Ring of Fire card on May 17 in Saudi Arabia. Photo / Photosport

Had Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s bout to unify boxing’s heavyweight titles gone ahead on the planned date, things could have taken a very interesting turn for Kiwi cruiserweight David Nyika.

Nyika had been preparing to fight on the undercard of the February 17 Ring of Fire fight night in Saudi Arabia, looking to improve on his 8-0 record and continue his rise up the rankings. However, a couple of weeks out from the date, Nyika got an interesting call regarding the IBF cruiserweight title fight between Jai Opetaia and Mairis Briedis.

“It was a really bizarre turn of events,” Nyika recalled to the Herald.

“We actually found out the night before the fight got pulled that Jai had pulled out of his fight against Briedis, which was the co-main. It’s all been kind of swept under the rug now, but we were actually offered the fight with Briedis.”

It would have been a huge step up for the 28-year-old, with Briedis a former world champion who boasts a 28-2 record. But after getting the call, Nyika and his coach Noel Thornberry watched back the first meeting between the two - a unanimous decision win for Opetaia - before verbally agreeing to take the fight.

“It was a big decision to make but it was a no-loss situation. I’m 8-0 as a pro. If I lost to a guy like Briedis, no one would be shocked, but I know full well that I could beat Briedis and when the time comes, I think I’ll fight and beat Jai as well.”

Given the initial fight was to be for the vacant world title, Nyika was hopeful the belt would remain on the line if the fight did come together. He told the Herald he believed the governing body would have sanctioned the fight to be for the world title, despite Nyika not being a ranked fighter, if it did eventuate, based on his Olympic credentials. However, an IBF representative told the Herald the bout would not have been for the world title.

It all became a hypothetical situation not long afterwards as Fury sustained a cut above his eye in sparring and his fight against Usyk - along with the entire card - was postponed until May 18 and Opetaia was ready to go against Briedis again.

“It’s a crazy game, but I’m very aware that I’m in the mix now and I need to step up each fight,” Nyika said.

“My apprenticeship in the pro game is done. Now I need to start hacking away at the rankings. I’m hoping I’ll be able to break into the top 15 in the IBF by winning this fight and then beyond that, just start creeping up on whoever’s holding the belts.”

“I’ve been around the world for long enough, I’ve stayed quiet, I’ve bided my time, I’ve used my manners, I’ve been patient, I’ve made the right connections to let people know I’m here, willing and able.

“I’ve sparred all the cruiserweight champions that matter right now and I’ve impressed in the Fury camp. That essentially earned me this ticket to fight on the Saudi card. Now it’s just a matter of putting my best foot forward, fight after fight.”

That starts on the Ring of Fire card next month when he squares off against German Michael Seitz (12-0) in an eight-round bout. While hoping to use the bout to earn a place in the top 15 with the IBF, Nyika will also be raising funds for the Against Malaria Foundation - a charity that focuses on preventing malaria, a leading cause of death in many developing countries. In partnership with High Impact Athletes, Nyika will be donating US$10 (almost $17) to the foundation for every punch he lands in the fight, with fans encouraged to join in his pledge through the High Impact Athletes website.

It’s a cause that is close to Nyika, who has a family connection to Uganda - a nation grievously affected by malaria.

“I’ve said this ever since I started boxing, ever since I decided that this was going to be my vehicle, that I don’t want to be remembered for my boxing ability and my ability to brutalise other people,” Nyika said.

“I want to be remembered for what I gave back to my community, to my chosen areas in life, I want to be able to be a light in the dark for different people and just be a good example for the next generation.

“I think so much of our own suffering can be fixed and healed by helping other people - and I can say that from personal experience.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.