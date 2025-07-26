“I’m grateful and blessed to be here. I’m grateful to have a voice. I’m not as good as these fullas at talking but I think I’m better at fighting,” Daniels said.

“I’m grateful for the talk practice, because it’ll prepare me for Saturday when my hands go to work. I don’t have too much to say, I just want to thank everyone for making this fight and event possible.”

Daniels goes into the bout with an 11-2-2 record, most recently defending her light heavyweight title last September.

She faces a big step up in competition against Shields, with the bout scheduled to play out over 10 two-minute rounds.

American Claressa Shields will put her undisputed heavyweight crown on the line against Kiwi Lani Daniels (inset) in Detroit this weekend. Photo / Getty Images, NZME

“I have a very sturdy opponent in front of me in Lani Daniels,” Shields said.

“I want to tell you something; I have not taken you lightly.

“People keep saying they don’t know who Lani is and sad to say you guys don’t know who half of the girls, who any of the girls fighting [are] because nobody works on building their brand like I do. You can’t try to shoot me in the foot over that.

“I’ve been building my brand so I have 1.4 million followers, I think it’s over 2 million worldwide, so to share that platform with Lani is very, very special.

“There’s going to be more eyes than have ever been on you on Saturday; in the building, online, on DAZN, it’s going to be huge... I cannot let you beat me up. I can’t do it.

“There’s a lot on the line here... I have prepared for you and your coach very, very hard, and me and my team know what you bring to the table. We respect you and I thank you for coming all the way over here from New Zealand, bringing your family. I look forward to sharing the ring with you.”

While Daniels goes into the bout as the underdog, Shields was expecting the Kiwi to present her with a challenge.

“Everyone keeps saying that they’re a little scared for you. I’m not. I’m not a little scared for you.

“I know you’re going to come and you’re going to bring it, but if you can bring out a different beast in me to where I have to rise to a different occasion, then I’ll be scared for you,” she said.

“I’m not scared for you yet. I am ready to see how hard you’re going to come out there and fight on Saturday, and... if you really want to be champion. If you do that, that’s when you’re going to see a great fight.”

How to watch

The bout will headline the card in Detroit on Sunday, which begins at midday NZT on streaming platform DAZN. According to DAZN, Shields and Daniels are estimated to make their walks to the ring about 2pm.