Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Boxing training key to growing confidence for Hawke’s Bay man

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Caleb Lovejoy at the Giants Boxing Academy. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Caleb Lovejoy at the Giants Boxing Academy. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Forget title belts or medals – for Hastings boxer Caleb Lovejoy stretch marks are his most treasured souvenir.

That’s because after an extraordinary transformation, both physically and mentally, the novice light-middleweight has shed almost half his body weight to finally become a winner in the ring.

In 2020, the 21-year-old

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save