Boxing: YouTube star Jake Paul beats former UFC champion Tyrone Woodley

Jake Paul lands a punch against Tyron Woodley. Photo / Getty

YouTube star Jake Paul was furious after a controversial split decision from the judging panel took the shine off his victory over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on Monday.

In a rollercoaster fight, Paul was pushed to go the distance for the first time, entering uncharted territory as he extended his undefeated professional record to 4-0.

The fight took a dramatic turn at the end of the fourth round when Woodley rocked the 24-year-old with a powerful hook that stunned Paul and almost knocked him to the floor. It was a turning point in the eyes of some commentators, despite the majority continuing to score the next few rounds for Paul.

Judge Bill Rogers, however, was among the few that believed Woodley was the better fighter from that point on and awarded the final five rounds to Woodley.

Paul wrestled back control of the fight with his left hand jab proving too quick for Woodley's guard.

Woodley made a desperate late comeback to dominate the final round, but Paul clearly deserved the win on the back of being more active and landing more punches.

Paul was officially awarded the victory via a split decision 77-75, 75-77, 78-74.

Woodley said after the fight he believed he had won.

However, it was Paul who was more angry, calling out judge Rogers over his decision to award the fight to his 39-year-old opponent.

"That's bulls***," Paul said.

"It was tougher fight than I expected. My legs felt weird since the locker room. I don't know what's wrong with me.

"This is a dream come true. I want to cry, but I'm a little tired.

"I didn't fight my best tonight. I give myself a C-minus."

Woodley called Paul out in his post-fight interview inside the ring — triggering tempers to boil over as Woodley called Paul a coward for knocking back an opportunity for a re-match.

The result is likely to be Woodley's last fight.

"I felt like I won the fight," he said.

"Jake's a great opponent … I knew he could take a punch. But the fact that one judge gave me two rounds is laughable.

"I want a rematch."