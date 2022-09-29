Joe Joyce punches Joseph Parker during the Vacant WBO Interim World Heavyweight Championship fight between Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Dented in the eyes of some. Elevated for others. No matter where that spectrum lands, Joseph Parker's career is far from over.

In New Zealand at least an element of doom – led by critical comments from former manager Sir Bob Jones – descended over Parker's future prospects in the wake of his first knockout defeat to the granite-chinned Joe Joyce last weekend.

The irony of that perception is Parker remains a man in demand in the lucrative UK scene where, despite the brutal nature of the 11th round Joyce stoppage, his lure has only risen.

In a 33-pro fight career spanning a decade Parker is understood to have amassed earnings north of $20 million after securing a $13.1m payday for his world title showdown against Anthony Joshua at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in 2018.

Not all of that goes directly to Parker's pocket, with trainers, camps and managers taking significant cuts. But having invested wisely Parker could walk away at any time with his wealth and, more importantly, health intact.

That's not on his radar, though. Not anytime soon.

Parker has always maintained he will retire around the age of 34 which affords him three to four years to plot a revival.

While his title-credentials unquestionably suffered a hit against Joyce, Parker continues to build a fanbase and reputation in the UK as a fighter who earns respect through taking risks.

Joseph Parker v Joe Joyce. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Few heavyweights will jump at the prospect of facing Joyce after his latest devastating performance.

Tyson Fury, the world's premier heavyweight by some distance, went as far to anoint Joyce as the second-best following his victory against Parker.

"The relentless pressure, the engine, the volume of punches. He was the better man," Parker said. "I would love the opportunity to fight him again but I have to fight my way back."

So, what does the future hold?

Parker's ongoing deal with UK promoter Boxxer and British Sky Sport is stacked in his favour – in that he can choose to plot his own path or tick off another fight on their existing agreement.

Boxxer's Ben Shalom was glowing in his praise for Parker after the Joyce defeat, saying he had proven he was a warrior and that more big-money fights awaited. Other UK promoters have immediately expressed interest, too.

A rematch with Dillian Whyte, who like Parker has three losses on his record, is the obvious next fight to make and one which the Kiwi would back himself to avenge after suffering a head clash before staggering Whyte in the final round of their entertaining 2018 bout.

Parker also looms as a desirable opponent for Joshua – another in the division of giants with three defeats on his resume.

Joshua is attempting to strike a deal with Fury for a UK mega fight but as negotiations stall, a Parker rematch shapes as a marketable fallback option as Joshua seeks to revive his career following successive losses to Ukrainian technician Oleksandr Usyk.

Joseph Parker v Joe Joyce. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

When the time comes to plan his comeback, after holidaying in Fiji and Samoa with his family, Parker's camp will reflect on their questionable tactics against Joyce.

Parker arrived in Manchester at a career-high 115.7kg. He became increasingly fatigued from the third round on as Joyce pressed forward to consistently land heavy shots that ultimately took their toll.

The added weight did not appear to definitively increase Parker's power – certainly not enough to justify going toe-to-toe with Joyce – yet it clearly stunted his stamina.

Throughout his career Parker's movement, hand speed and combinations typified his strengths. Among the heavyweights only Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr could rival his speed.

The outcome may not have changed but Parker went away from those favoured assets against Joyce.

While that willingness to trade enhanced his entertainment appeal, depending on Parker's next opponent he and trainer Andy Lee must now consider which avenue best suits his frame.

Parker was cleared of major damage after the Joyce fight but will undergo further examination on his cuts and eye once he returns home. Presuming he receives the all clear, he could return to the ring as soon as December or early next year.

This was the first true war of Parker's career which somewhat mitigates concerns of cumulative trauma.

As far as his career is concerned, Parker retains the heart and hunger to immediately shake the burden of defeat. Another factor in the desire for a swift return is that nine months between the second Derek Chisora victory and Joyce defeat left Parker out of the ring too long.

"The busier I am with fights the better I get," Parker said. "When you have a long time away from fighting you lose touch. I'd like to fight as soon as I can. I'll go home, spend some quality time with my wife and kids, rest, recover, and see what's next."

Boxing, more so than any other pursuit, is a lonely, gladiatorial sport. Therefore, fundamentally the man in the arena has every right to determine their path.