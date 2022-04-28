Joseph Parker with Eddie Hearn in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

British promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed he didn't make an offer to extend Joseph Parker's time with Matchroom Boxing after their previous agreement ended late last year.

Parker signed a three-fight deal with Matchroom in 2019, and extended that with a one-fight offer for his second bout against heavy-hitting Englishman Derek Chisora last December.

Parker won the fight by unanimous decision, knocking Chisora down three times in the process, in an impressive display. While he didn't get the stoppage, Parker, now working with former middleweight world champion Andy Lee, had shown improvements upon his most recent performances and appeared well poised heading into contract discussions.

However, speaking from New York ahead of Sunday's undisputed lightweight title fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, Hearn decided against engaging in those discussions.

"We didn't actually make Joseph Parker an offer, because he's kind of stuck in a place where he's not a UK fighter – he's got a decent name in the UK, but there's not really any of those big names that are going to come and fight him in New Zealand," Hearn said.

Parker appears to have found his next matchup in British contender Joe Joyce, with Parker's camp hopeful of seeing their man in action in the English summer.

With Joyce and Parker ranked No 1 and 2 by the WBO, it's an intriguing matchup. Parker would be a big step up in competition for the former Olympic silver medallist – who most recently beat Carlos Takam for his 13th straight professional win in as many fights.

Intriguing as it is, Hearn said he thought it was a fight the former WBO heavyweight champion has been backed in to taking.

"I'm not mad on the Joe Joyce fight for him, and I don't think he was, and I don't think Andy Lee is, but they kind of got into a position where there were no other offers coming in," Hearn said.

"He's kind of taking a fight – in this case – as an opponent for Joe Joyce. Can he beat Joe Joyce? Yeah, he can beat Joe Joyce. It's a tough fight, I think he's the underdog, but he's going to roll the dice and he's going to roll it for good money – and he's made great money.

"I mean, Jesus, I paid Joseph Parker an absolute fortune to fight Anthony Joshua, and I paid him a lot of money to fight Dillian Whyte, and to fight Derek Chisora twice. He's not short of a few quid, Joseph Parker, but with his improvement under Andy Lee, he's a fine young man, and I wish him all the best."

Parker and Joyce met face-to-face at Wembley Stadium in London last weekend during the event headlined by Tyson Fury and Whyte, which led to suggestions a fight between the two had been booked.

However, Parker's manager David Higgins was quick to straighten out those suggestions, saying the two parties were yet to agree to terms and the bout was not confirmed.

"Contrary to widespread reporting there is no deal yet for Joseph Parker to fight Joe Joyce,'' Higgins said on Sunday.

"Joseph does want the fight yes, but it won't happen until a contract is fully negotiated and signed by all parties on terms Parker is happy with. Right now we are not there yet and Parker remains a free agent open to any offers."