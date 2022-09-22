Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Boxing: Why Andy Lee believes Joseph Parker can be 'like a heavyweight Canelo Alvarez'

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Joseph Parker joined forces with Andy Lee early in 2021. Photo / Matchroom

Joseph Parker joined forces with Andy Lee early in 2021. Photo / Matchroom

Joseph Parker is a unique entity in heavyweight boxing.

While he packs a punch, it's what he does with his feet that coach Andy Lee believes sets him apart from many of the world's best

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.