Sonny Bill Williams will return to the ring on March 23 against Barry Hall. Photo / Photosport

Sonny Bill Williams will return to the boxing ring in March, confirming his upcoming bout against former AFL player Barry Hall.

It is one of several bouts that has long been rumoured for the former All Blacks and Kiwis star, and will take place in Sydney on March 23.

For Williams, who recently flew to the UK and spent time with Joseph Parker and David Nyika ahead of their bouts last month, it will be the first time in his sporting career that he has solely been focused on boxing.

Like with Parker and Nyika, Williams confirmed he would be working alongside Tyson Fury's camp in Morecambe, England, in preparation for the fight.

The 36-year-old will be looking to add to his 8-0 record against Hall; someone Williams believed wasn't in his class when it came to boxing.

"I know Barry Hall is a very hard man and his debut proved he has a tonne of skill, but he is inexperienced in the ring and nowhere near my class level," Williams said.

The bout will be Williams' first since June 2021, when he beat Waikato Falefehi in Townsville, while Hall hasn't fought since fighting to a majority draw against Paul Gallen in November of 2019.

Williams' win over Falefehi wasn't the most convincing of his career, having to survive an early knockdown before coming back to take a unanimous decision win.

Williams said the bout would be the start to the final chapter of his sporting career.

"I finished rugby and rugby league, and before I walk off into the wilderness with my family, I said to my wife that I think I want to give boxing one more crack, just to scratch that itch.

"It's great to see Barry here, it's great to line up two athletes who are here to win – it's a 50/50 fight and it's going to be a great night.

"I think for me, this journey – I have said before I want to have 5-10 fights. In order for that to come to fruition, I have to beat Barry and I have to beat him convincingly. No stone will be unturned in this journey."