Sonny Bill Williams celebrates his win. Photo / news.com.au

Sonny Bill Williams has absolutely destroyed Barry Hall in a performance that has likely ended the former AFL star's boxing career.

Williams was a hurricane right from the first bell and had knocked Hall down inside the first 45 seconds of the fight.

It was a slaughter right from the start when Williams landed a heavy left hook just 15 seconds into the fight that had Hall falling back onto the ropes.

The 45-year-old never recovered.

There was some confusion with the referee appearing to wave the fight off as Hall got back to his feet the second time.

However, the fight was allowed to continue before Hall was knocked to the floor a third time.

Williams ended it with a searing right hook that collected Hall across the cheek, it was the second time Hall has been knocked down in the space of 15 seconds.

Ringside commentators, including Aussie boxing legend Danny Green, were left in awe of Williams' thunderous return to boxing.

Williams called out Paul Gallen after the fight and the pair spoke as Williams was walking out the ring.

The scene has set-up a dream showdown between Gallen and Williams, more than 10 years after Gallen first challenged Williams.

Green said during the fight: "He is annihilating Barry".

He was stunned at the manner of Williams' knockout win.

"That's unbelievable. That was incredible from Sonny Bill Williams. He just smoked him. I'm just in shock.

"He didn't miss. He was so accurate. I'm just so impressed with Sonny Bill. That was just a domination against a beast of a man in Barry Hall."

Stan Sport commentator Andy Raymond said: "Sonny Bill Williams is the King".

Round by round scores

Round 1 — Barry Hall was knocked down twice in the opening minute of the fight. There was confusion after the second knockout when the referee appeared to call the fight off. It didn't matter, Williams dropped him two more times before the referee finally called a stop to the fight with just over one minute left in the first round. Hall was knocked down four times in two minutes.