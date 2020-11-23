Boxing: Rising heavyweight star Fabio Wardley lands mammoth knockout punch that leaves opponent needing oxygen

A shattering knockout punch left a heavyweight fighter needing oxygen and lying on the floor for several minutes.

Brit Fabio Wardley, who is trained by global heavyweight star Dillian Whyte, went up against Richard Lartey. It was believed to be a huge test for Wardley up against the Ghanaian heavyweight.

Wardley was second best in the early stages of the first round as Lartey managed to clip the Ipswich Town native. But things flipped come the second round.

The 25-year-old exploded, landing a huge knockout punch that thundered Lartey and sent him to the floor, where he laid still for several minutes.

Ghanaian heavyweight Richard Lartey lays on the ground after being knocked out by Fabio Wardley. Photo / Twitter

Lartey remained on the floor before being helped onto a stool safely when he spent a further few minutes recovering.

British boxing great Tony Bellew took to Twitter to show his amazement at the win for Wardley, calling it a "statement".

That’s a statement from Wardley!! No one done Lartey like that tbh... suppose Wardley wasn’t happy about being made to wait! 🤣 well done Fabio Wardley... — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) November 21, 2020

Wardley told The Sun after the bout, he was happy with the result that 'answered questions about his punching power'.

"I can hang with the big boys. I just proved that when I sit down on my punch, I can get you out," he said.

"I'm moving at a good pace. Decent opposition. Lartey was a good challenge that I passed easily.

"I still need to build and learn. I haven't gone to the second half of a fight or got into a war."

Wardley now has a 10-0 professional record, with nine of those wins coming via knockout. He currently holds the English heavyweight title.