Boxing: Oleksandr Usyk stuns Anthony Joshua to claim world heavyweight title

Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine, left, throws a punch at Anthony Joshua of Britain during their WBA (Super), WBO and IBF boxing title bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Photo / AP

Oleksandr Usyk ended Anthony Joshua's second reign as world heavyweight champion today with a unanimous points win in just his third fight since stepping up from the cruiserweight division.

Usyk became the third man, after Evander Holyfield and David Haye, to win world titles at cruiserweight then heavyweight. Six years after Wladimir Klitschko's long heavyweight reign ended, Ukraine has another champion in boxing's marquee division.

Joshua could not cope with Usyk's superior reflexes and punching power, especially off his left, and ended the fight slumped on the ropes after a flurry of punches by the mandatory challenger to his WBO belt.

Usyk also took Joshua's WBA and IBF titles.

Joshua has a rematch clause in the deal.

Oleksandr Usyk punches as Anthony Joshua ducks during their heavyweight title fight. Photo / Getty

This means a lot to me," Usyk said. "The fight went exactly the way I expected it to go.

"There were times when Anthony pushed me hard but nothing special.

"I've been working so hard since January. It took me some half a year.

"You didn't see the best Usyk. I can be much better."

Quizzed about a potential rematch, Usyk said he wasn't thinking about it and instead just wants to go home and see his children.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said it was a "devastating defeat" for Joshua, whose plans have been thrown into disarray.

"Usyk is very fit, he's got great feet, he threw a lot of punches," Hearn told Sky Sports. "He was probably a bit more aggressive than anticipated.

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates against Anthony Joshua in the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO World Heavyweight titles match. Photo / Getty

"It was a tough defeat. He got beat by the better man on the night.

"He (Joshua) will want to go straight back into the rematch.

"The desire is still there. He can do so much better in that fight."

Boxing world reacts

Journalist Barry Anderson said Usyk's performance was "one of the most intelligent bouts of boxing I've ever seen" while combat sports reporter Kevin Iole called it an "unreal fight".

Boxing correspondent Al Dawson added: "A deserved victory after a masterclass performance in London. Unbelievable to clear out the cruiserweight division, and then pick Anthony Joshua apart in style in front of 70,000; one of the biggest stages."

That is absolutely phenomenal from @usykaa. Truly amazing. #JoshuaUsyk — Jake Heasman (@jakeheasman) September 25, 2021

That’s one of the greatest heavyweight performances of all time! #JoshuaUsyk — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) September 25, 2021

How it happened

- news.com.au/AP