Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Boxing: Michelle Preston's road back from retirement to WBA world title eliminator

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Michelle Preston. Photo / Supplied

Michelle Preston. Photo / Supplied

Michelle Preston called time on her fighting career having achieved everything she had hoped to. Claiming multiple world titles in Muay Thai, she was ready for the next challenge.

But after four years away from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.