There will be no change of referee for Mea Motu’s IBO super bantamweight world title defence on Saturday night, despite Motu’s coach calling for a replacement.

Isaac Peach, who trains a stable of the country’s top boxers at his Peach Boxing gym in Auckland, had demanded Ignatius Missailidis be replaced on this weekend’s card after turning in a suspect scorecard at an event in Sydney earlier in the week.

Missailidis was the dissenting judge in a split decision win for Peach Boxing heavyweight Kiki Toa Leutele, turning in a 78-73 in favour of Leutele’s opponent with the two other judges scoring the fight 76-75 for Leutele.

The scorecard drew the ire of Peach, who called for Missailidis to be removed from his refereeing duties for Motu’s bout as well as Jerome Pampellone’s IBF intercontinental light heavyweight title fight on the same card at Auckland’s Eventfinda Stadium.

However, it has been confirmed that Missailidis will be the third body in the ring after conversations involving both Missailidis and Peach.

Peach had previously threatened that his fighters would not be making the walk to the ring if there wasn’t a refereeing change, but that won’t be the case.

“There’s no other option, I haven’t been given another option,” Peach told media on Friday. “Our other option would be to walk away from the fights, which clearly we’re probably not going to do, which is kind of disappointing.

“But it goes on. He knows exactly how I feel, they all know how we feel, the public know, Australia know. So, I can’t see anything going wrong on the night.”

Peach said he was far from impressed by the conversations that were had around Missailidis as a judge and referee, but added while he didn’t get the desired outcome it was important that he raised the issue.

“The refereeing saga, I think we really got this out in the public to show what’s happening in boxing. I think it’s really important and we want to stop corruption in the sport. I’m going to put my hand up and really push to be one of those guys that point it out,” Peach said.

“I don’t really care what people think of me. I want the sport to be better, so I think job done there. All the eyes will be on the ref – boo him like hell when he’s in the ring, public, make sure he gets the reception he deserves. That would be good.”

Motu’s bout against Ellen Simwaka of Malawi will headline the five-fight card, which will also see Kiwi Lani Daniels put her IBF world heavyweight title on the line against South African Razel Mohammed.

Lani Daniels will put her IBF world heavyweight title on the line against Razel Mohamedon Saturday night. Photo / Photosport

Pampellone will meet unbeaten Luvuyo Sizani, also of South Africa, for the vacant IBF intercontinental light heavyweight title, while Zain Adams takes on Enrique Magsalin (Philippines) in a flyweight bout, and Kiwi duo Amato Mataika and Joseph Tufuga square off in a superheavyweight bout to round out the card.

Full card

Mea Motu v Ellen Simwaka (IBO super bantamweight world title fight)

Lani Daniels v Razel Mohammed (IBF heavyweight world title fight)

Jerome Pampellone v Luvuyo Sizani (IBF light heavyweight intercontinental title fight)

Zain Adams v Enrique Magsalin (flyweight bout)

Matt Mataika v Joe Tufuga (superheavyweight bout)

The card can be purchased on Sky Arena and Sky Sport Now for $39.95, or you can follow the action via the Herald’s live blog at nzherald.co.nz.