Kaitāia's Mea Motu and Whangārei's Lani Daniels will defend their world boxing titles in Auckland on Saturday. Photo / Photosport

Kaitāia boxer Mea Motu is battling a bout of asthma, just days away from defending her IBO super bantamweight title on Saturday in Auckland.

But the unbeaten 33-year-old, who fights out of Auckland’s Peach Boxing gym, isn’t letting the ailment get in the way of her preparations as she looks to take on Malawi’s Ellen Simwaka at Eventfinda Stadium.

Her bout is the headline act on the card that also sees Whangārei’s Lani Daniels defend her IBF heavyweight world title fight against South African Razel Mohammed.

Motu is receiving treatment for her asthma and the Peach camp is confident she’ll be fit for the fight with Simwaka at Eventfinda Stadium on August 26.

Spokeswoman Alina Peach says she’s working with Drug-Free Sport New Zealand to ensure Motu gets the exemptions she requires for the medication prescribed by her doctor.

Kaitāia's Mea Motu isn’t letting a bout of asthma stop her training for the defence of her IBO super bantamweight boxing title on Saturday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Peach said Motu is a proven battler.

‘’She overcame two broken ribs in winning the IBO belt by unanimous decision against Canadian Tania Walters at the Fight for Life on April 27,’’ she said.

A large contingent from Northland will be at Eventfinda Stadium to support the region’s two boxing world champions, hoping to cheer the pair on to victory.

Motu and Daniels hope to fight in a world title double-header in Whangārei in December, if enough community and business support can be gathered.

Boxing promoter Dean Lonergan has been in Whangārei meeting business, community, iwi and civic leaders to gauge support for Motu and Daniels to defend their titles at McKay Stadium on December 2.

Lonergan said that based on feedback so far, he did not think there was a lack of support for the fight, it just needed final commitments.

The card for Saturday:

IBO super bantamweight world title fight:

Mea Motu 16-0-0 v Ellen Simwaka 12-6-2, over 10 x 2-minute rounds

IBF heavyweight world title fight:

Lani Daniels 8-2-2 v Razel Mohammed 3-0-2, over 10 x 2-minute rounds.

IBF light heavyweight intercontinental title fight:

Jerome Pampellone 16-0-0 v Luvuyo Sizani 7-0-0, over 10 x 3-minute rounds.

Flyweight bout:

Zain Adams 2-0-0 v Enrique Magsalin 9-4-2, over 6 x 3-minute rounds.

Superheavyweight bout:

Matt Mataika 2-0-0 v Joe Tufuga (debut), over 4 x 3-minute rounds

The evening of international boxing will be broadcast by Sky TV in the Pacific and worldwide over FITE.