Hemi Ahio has established himself as one of Oceania's top heavyweight prospects. Photo / photosport.nz

Hemi Ahio is happy flying under the radar – for now.

After his last bout – a first-round win on the undercard of the undisputed lightweight title fight between George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney in June – the 32-year-old says he "went back into hiding; just training and doing normal things".

But the hard-hitting heavyweight's record is beginning to speak for itself. With 19 wins in as many bouts and 14 of those by knockout, Ahio has established himself as one of Oceania's top heavyweight prospects.

On Sunday, Ahio will return to the ring in Melbourne - on the undercard of the Haney v Kambosos Jr rematch – against Australia prospect Faiga Opelu (14-3-1), looking to press his claims to a shot at the best fighters the world has to offer.

"What I've got to do is really hurt someone in a way that it gets the top 15's eyes, or get whoever works with them to think it could be a good fight," Ahio said.

"I know for a fact that if I get in there with one of these big guys, they'll be really surprised by what I can do in there. I haven't really thrown down too much. I've had 19 fights, and I haven't really thrown down too much with any real big guys.

"They like to give, but they don't like to take too much. That's what I've seen in the top 15, so I would like to rub shoulders with them."

Nicknamed 'The Heat' due to his power and forward-pressing style, Ahio won seven of his first nine bouts within two rounds. Since then, he has travelled globally to compete against strong opponents. In his four bouts abroad, his opponents have had a combined record of 49-9-3.

However, each fight ended the same way – with Ahio showcasing his talents and making the judges' services unrequired.

But while he is still getting stoppage wins – albeit a bit later in the fights than early in his career – Ahio's improvement under coach Doug Viney from Auckland's City Kickboxing gym has shown as his career has progressed.

Now, he's hoping that trend will continue against Opelu – who suffered a knockout loss to Lucas Browne in his last bout - and he can try to climb the rankings.

"I've slowed down from dropping guys and getting first-round knockouts. I'm enjoying it a little bit more now," he said.

"When I do come across these top names and heavy hitters, we'll see what happens then, but right now I'm just enjoying what I do."

Ahio will be one of five Kiwi fighters competing at the event. Rising cruiserweights David Nyika and Titi Motusaga will square off against one another, with middleweight Marcus Heywood looking to upset undefeated American Lorenzo Simpson. Kiwi-born Australian super bantamweight Cherneka Johnson will also defend her IBO world title on the card.

The card will be broadcast free-to-air by TVNZ. The last time a boxing world title fight screened free-to-air in New Zealand was David Tua's unsuccessful bout against Lennox Lewis in November 2000. The broadcast was viewed by 1.3 million people.