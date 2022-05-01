Katie Taylor beat Amanda Serrano by split decision to retain her undisputed lightweight crown. Photo / AP

Minutes after they traded punches during a slugfest of a final round, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano embraced each other and the moment.

With most of the sold-out crowd that watched the first women's boxing match to headline at Madison Square Garden still standing, Serrano delivered a message.

"Women can sell, women can fight and we put on a hell of a show," Serrano said. All three were true on a historic night for women's boxing.

Taylor remained the undisputed lightweight champion in a thrilling fight, edging Serrano in a split decision. Taylor did just a little more to stay undefeated in front of an announced sold-out crowd of 19,187 that seemed spilt between Taylor's Irish and Serrano's Puerto Rican fans.

When it was over, Taylor emerged with scores of 96-93 and 97-93 on two of the judges' cards, while Serrano won 96-94 on the other.

Taylor (21-0) was wobbled and her face bloodied in the fifth round, but she hung tough and found the range on her right hand with excellent counter punching.

Serrano (42-2-1), a seven-division champion who moved up two weight divisions for this fight, lost for the first time since 2012.

Taylor defended her four titles for the sixth time, having been the undisputed champion at 61kg since a victory at Madison Square Garden in 2019 on the undercard of Andy Ruiz's upset of Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight title match.

"This was absolutely the best night of my career," Taylor said, ranking it ahead of her 2012 victory in the Olympic gold-medal match.

"I was told to enjoy every minute of it and that's what I did," Serrano said.

Maybe they'll do it again. Both sides talked of a rematch, perhaps next time in Ireland.