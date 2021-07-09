Boxing: Joseph Parker, Tyson Fury reportedly contract Covid-19, blockbuster fight postponed

All Black Codie Taylor joins us in the studio ahead of his game against Fiji this weekend. Video / NZ Herald

All Black Codie Taylor joins us in the studio ahead of his game against Fiji this weekend. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has reportedly been caught up in an outbreak of Covid-19 in Las Vegas which has caused the postponement of the world heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder scheduled for later this month.

Respected boxing writer Dan Rafael tweeted on Friday afternoon that Parker, along with his trainer Andy Lee, are amongst those to have tested positive for the virus. Parker had been in Las Vegas training at Fury's camp.

Now, the heavyweight boxing world title fight between Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) scheduled for July 25 has, according to the UK's Daily Telegraph, been postponed after nine people tested positive in Fury's camp.

The third fight between Fury and Wilder for the Briton's World Boxing Council title is now expected to be postponed until October 9, although that may require an amended ruling from the arbitration judge Daniel Weinstein who had deemed that the third fight between the two heavyweights must take place before September 15.

Joseph Parker's trainer Andy Lee also trains with Tyson Fury. Photo / Photosport

Fury, who had been in high spirits in camp, even celebrating England's Euro 2020 success, said he was "disappointed and frustrated" while Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel criticised Team Fury for failing to be fully vaccinated, after it emerged that some members had not had a second Covid-19 jab.

"They didn't do what they said they had and what they should have done as professional athletes," Finkel told The Athletic. "There's so much money, prestige and things riding on this, and we all have a job to do to make sure it happens on time."

Members of Team Fury had felt unwell on Tuesday, and Fury was positive when tested on Friday.

Following discussions between promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank and medical advisers, the promoter visited Fury at his mansion in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson - one of two houses where the team is based - and told the world champion that the fight would have to be called off. An official announcement from the promoters Top Rank is expected later on Saturday.

Deontay Wilder (L) and Tyson Fury are scheduled for their third fight in three years in late July. Photo / Photosport

Fury is facing the American Wilder who won an arbitration case last month, forcing the British boxer out of an undisputed heavyweight title fight with Anthony Joshua, which had been scheduled to take place in August in Saudi Arabia. The retired judge Weinstein had ruled that Wilder had a contractual right to a third contest with Fury.

Wilder and Fury first fought in Los Angeles in December 2018, in a dramatic twelve round contest which ended in a controversial split draw, with Fury rising from the canvas after being felled in the final round.

Related articles Sport Conor McGregor outs UFC rival's wife 7 Jul, 2021 06:00 AM Quick Read

In their second meeting in Las Vegas on February 23, 2020, Fury dominated Wilder, dropping him twice in the third and fifth rounds, with the fight stopped in the seventh round when the towel came in from the former champion's corner under a barrage of punches. Neither Fury, who claimed the WBC title in the fight, nor Wilder, have fought in the interim.