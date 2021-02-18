Boxing: Joseph Parker looks to revive 'knock-out' shot for Junior Fa bout

When Joseph Parker squares off with Junior Fa in just over a week, questions will be answered.

Many surround Fa and whether he's up to fight one of the best boxers in the heavyweight division. But there's one particular question concerning Parker, that even he will be eager to address.

Can he execute the same shot which made his name early in his career?

"That right-hand cannon is something that knocked a lot of people out early in Joe's career," Parker's head trainer Kevin Barry said. "It's something that we've worked really hard on in this camp, to bring it back."

Joseph Parker gets his hands wrapped by his trainer Kevin Barry. Photo / Photosport

The Parker v Fa fight was originally set to go ahead in December before blood tests revealed Fa was suffering from a health issue that required the 19-0 undefeated prospect to undergo surgery.

Whilst disappointing at the time, the postponement also proved beneficial for Parker, who went on to have surgery on both his elbows to remove bone fragments.

As a result, Barry said Parker was now able to straighten his right arm, strengthening his ability to deliver that right-hand cannon.

"You may remember before the Anthony Joshua fight we had both elbows operated on. With the postponement, we were able to get them both operated on again," Barry said. "I've got a fighter at the moment that is a lot happier. His right arm that wasn't straight, is now straight and working very very well.

"This is a better prepared Joseph Parker than the man that would've been standing in front of Junior Fa prior to Christmas."

Heavyweight boxers Junior Fa and Joseph Parker face off. Photo / Photosport

Barry added the importance of this fight and its potential effects on Parker's career were massive.

"At this stage in Jo's career, we have to not only win in this fight but we have to win in a spectacular, convincing fashion. We expect to see the very best Junior Fa that there is. He's got the height and reach, an undefeated record, he's a big strong guy and what makes him even more dangerous is the fact that is this is a career life-changing fight for Junior Fa," Barry said.

"We're going to find out if the work they've done over the last four years if they are on the right path if they have taught Junior enough to compete at the highest level against one of the most skilful, fast-handed fighters in the heavyweight division. And all these questions will be answered on February 27."

Joseph Parker v Junior Fa, sponsored by Stonewood Homes, is set for February 27 at Auckland's Spark Arena.