Boxing: Joseph Parker eyes different result against Derek Chisora

Joseph Parker weighed in significantly heavier than his first fight against Derek Chisora. Photo / Getty

Much has changed for Joseph Parker in the seven months between his bouts against Derek Chisora.

He weighed in for tomorrow morning's fight in Manchester almost five kilograms heavier than when he eked out a split-decision win over the Briton in May.

He has also enjoyed the benefit of a full camp with new trainer Andy Lee, who has worked on improving the Kiwi's footwork and focus.

Now, ahead of the first rematch of his career, Parker is determined to make the most important change of all and turn a controversial result into a convincing victory.

The 29-year-old needs to make a statement to remain relevant in the heavyweight division and, after a "tremendous" training camp in Morecambe, Parker is confident his partnership with Lee will produce exactly that.

"I've had a better chance to work with Andy and a better chance to understand what he's teaching me and a better chance to put it into practice," Parker told Newstalk ZB's Jason Pine.

"I thought that I had good footwork before I joined Andy, but when I got here I had really lazy feet. Also, I lost focus when I did something good in the ring, in terms of throwing a combination and then drifting away and having lapses.

"So I've been working on all the weaknesses that he picked up and we've made them a lot better going into this fight."

Along with those weaknesses, Parker has been focusing on his aggression, producing a level of power and speed in sparring that he hopes will deliver a much-needed knockout.

"I changed a bit over time, became a defensive fighter and a counter-puncher instead of being the aggressor," Parker said. "I want to go back to the fighter I was in the beginning when I took risks and took chances.

"You always want to get a good win, a good knockout, look good doing it. I've fought 12 rounds many times - I don't want it to go 12 rounds. I want to go in there with purpose, I want to go in there and be spiteful."

The quest for additional power saw Parker (29-2) tip the scales at a career-high 114kg at today's weigh in, with Chisora (32-11) coming in slightly lighter than May's bout at 113kg.

Fighting a rematch for the first time provides Parker an ideal opportunity to showcase the alterations he has since made, knowing the one thing he has to change most.

"It's given me time to work on things that didn't go so well in the first fight," he said. "I don't want to get to the end and then question whether I won or not. I want a convincing performance."