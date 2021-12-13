Boxing: Joseph Parker adopts seek and destroy mission for Derek Chisora rematch

Joseph Parker plans to overhaul defensive style and chase a knockout in Derek Chisora rematch. Photo / Photosport

Joseph Parker is confident he has made the necessary technical and tactical adjustments for his rematch with Derek Chisora in Manchester this weekend. The most notable change Parker plans to showcase, though, is a more aggressive seek and destroy approach that allows him to dictate terms.

Parker was dropped 10 seconds into his first fight with Chisora. The flash knockdown set the tone for the 37-year-old British veteran to largely dominate the opening six rounds. From then on, as Chisora faded and his breathing became increasingly heavy, Parker eventually found his rhythm to land enough to secure an unconvincing split decision victory.

Seven months on from their first battle, and after a two-month training camp with former middleweight champion Andy Lee, Parker is keen to transform his approach by taking Chisora head on.

Joseph Parker throws a punch at Derek Chisora in their first fight in May. Photo / Photosport

Chisora is set in his ways and therefore unlikely to dramatically overhaul his come forward style which, in some ways, makes him easier to plan for, though does nothing to diminish his danger.

"With the first fight I started slow and I let him set the pace, push me around and be aggressive," Parker said from his UK base in Tyson Fury's home town of Morecambe. "I was fighting on the backfoot. Going into the rematch he's going to try to do the same thing. There won't be many changes. He will probably be fitter and try catch me with some big shots and finish me in at the start but I have to back my power, speed and then I can take care of business."

It is almost two years since Parker delivered his last knockout against little known American Shawndell Winters. Since then, amid the Covid climate, he won a unanimous decision against domestic rival Junior Fa and the knife-edge win over Chisora.

On reflection Parker believes he's become conservative offensively and had too many lapses within rounds.

"I've turned into this fighter who is defensive and waiting to counter which is not the most exciting or effective.

"The last fight I was on the backfoot too much. I've got to mix it up and give him something to worry about in the beginning instead of letting him dictate the pace, apply pressure and do what he wants to do. That's what we've been practising."

After landing some heavy shots Parker had a fatigued Chisora troubled in the final round of their first fight, only to fail to let his hands go and finish the job. That lack of killer instinct is another aspect Parker is keen to put right, should the chance arise.

"Even I asked myself questions about why I didn't finish him off; why I let him off the hook, why I didn't keep punching. Going into this fight if I get him hurt there's no more chances, there's no letting him survive. I have to get him out of there. I'll let my hands do the talking and show when I hurt someone, I can take them out."

Parker's first camp under Irishman Lee's guidance - after splitting with long-time trainer Kevin Barry in the build up to the first Chisora fight – allowed the new pairing little time to extract definitive change. Parker has since taken Lee's instructions and worked on his own in New Zealand, before resuming their partnership at Fury's gym.

"The second camp with a longer time has been better because we've been able to work on a lot more things," Parker said. "Having a better understanding and knowing exactly what he's trying to teach me has been very beneficial.

"I can see a lot of changes with everything – my stance, footwork, being focused for every second of every round; not moving too much, not wasting energy, picking shots. There's a lot of things I've been working on that I feel will be very good when I put it together come fight night."

Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora face off during a press conference last month. Photo / Photosport

From afar at least, Parker appears to have gained muscle and, potentially, weight for the Chisora rematch.

"Andy isn't worried about the weight he just wants me to be well rested, have good energy and strength. I feel like I'll come in heavier this fight. It will probably help with more power and not being pushed around as much. I can stand my ground more."

Aside from the need to maintain his status with the WBO (ranked second), IBF (third) and WBC (fourth), Parker knows he must impress promoters Matchroom with his latest one-fight deal with Eddie Hearn coming to a close.

Future fights against fellow Brit Joe Joyce en route to another potential title shot await, but only if Parker makes good on his intent to deliver a vastly improved performance against Chisora, something of a gatekeeper in his twlight years.

After a camp that featured Olympic bronze medallist and New Zealand cruiserweight prospect David Nyika, who is set for his second pro fight on the undercard, and his wife and three daughters close at hand for the latter stages, Parker could not have asked for better preparation.

"It's a must win and I have to look a lot better than the last fight. Then I'll be able to lock in another contract with Matchroom. Lose this fight and don't look good and it can change a lot. Plans to stay in the UK and keep fighting might not happen. I'm not worried about losing. I've done everything possible to be in the best shape. Going into this fight I'm very happy and confident."