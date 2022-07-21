Jerome Pampellone improved to 13-0 with an impressive win at the Fight For Life. Photo / Photosport

Jerome Pampellone has punched his ticket on the pathway to a potential world title fight with IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia in devastating fashion.

With the IBF Pan Pacific cruiserweight title on the line at the Fight For Life in Auckland on Thursday night, Pampellone was too much for Joshua Francis and earned a sixth-round TKO.

Heading into the bout, Opetaia's promoter Dean Lonergan of D and L Events – who also promote the Fight For Life and Pampellone – said he would be looking to push either Pampellone or Francis towards a December meeting with Opetaia, who is currently recovering from a broken jaw.

Because the IBF Pan Pacific title was up for grabs, the winner would move into the top 15 ranked cruiserweight boxers in the world with the organisation, making them eligible for a date with Opetaia – should they earn it.

Beating Francis, the rest of Pampellone's year now becomes a bit clearer as he will likely be booked in another few fights at cruiserweight bout across the Tasman – winning those will earn him the date with Opetaia, who Lonergan believes would take the bout as a voluntary defence.

Pampellone impressed from the outset against Francis, who came into the fight as the reigning NZPBA cruiserweight champion. It was a great first round for the unbeaten fighter from the Peach Boxing stable, landing combinations when available and showing good patience to wait for his openings. Francis had some good moments, but most of his work was done in single shots.

Pampellone's combinations dictated the fight through the early rounds. While Francis had some good moments, Pampellone had good periods – receptive to the requests of his coach Isaac Peach throughout the contest and responding as instructed.

Pampellone was able to see off a lot of the threats Francis threw at him – with his tight guard in close-range exchanges absorbing much of the damage – and when at distance, Pampellone used his reach advantage to great effect.

He caught Francis with a good combination midway through the sixth round to send him to the canvas. While Francis beat the count, Pampellone went right back to work with unrelenting pressure – forcing the referee to wave the bout off late in the round.

In the other professional bout of the night, Pampellone's Peach boxing stablemate Andrei Mikhailovich improved his record to 19-0 against strong southpaw Francis Waitai in a terrific display of boxing from both men.

The fight was close from start to finish. Mikhailovich had more success with his power and was the forward-moving fighter for most of the bout, while Waitai had his jab working well against his orthodox opponent.

But Mikhailovich fought a smart fight and took to momentum wherever there was an opportunity to do so. That saw him edge out some of the closer rounds while also taking a few clearly to get the nod from the judges.

For a boxer who had won each of his last five bouts before the final bell, Mikhailovich said after the bout he wasn't happy with his performance, however he banked some valuable rounds – vital experience as he eyes his next move as a world-ranked fighter.

In the corporate bouts, Jay Reeve won a unanimous decision over Tammy Davis, Honey Hireme-Smiler claimed a first-round stoppage against Tegan Yorwarth, Liam Messam beat James Gavet by unanimous decision, while Paul Whatuira claimed a decision win over Carlos Spencer in the main event.

Full results in bout order

Jay Reeve def. Tammy Davis (decision)

Honey Hireme-Smiler def. Tegan Yorwarth (TKO 1)

Jerome Pampellone def. Joshua Francis (TKO 6) to claim the IBF Pan Pacific and NZPBA cruiserweight titles

Liam Messam def. James Gavet (decision)

Andrei Mikhailovich def. Francis Waitai (decision) in a catchweight professional bout to improve to 19-0

Paul Whatuira def. Carlos Spencer (decision)

