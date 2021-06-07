Boxing: Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul - Fans left fuming in fight farce

Logan Paul surprised by going the distance but Floyd Mayweather dominated in a luke-warm fight. Video / ShoPPV

The easiest $150 million ever made.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul have gone the distance in an exhibition fight that left the crowd furious.

The luke-warm spectacle never really got going with the final three rounds ruined by Paul's tactics to slow the fight.

The YouTube star will always have the bragging rights of being able to say he went eight rounds with the greatest of all time.

Floyd Mayweather, right, throws a punch at Logan Paul, left, during an exhibition boxing match. Photo / AP

The 44-year-old Mayweather dominated the fight with calculated shots, but never rocked his opponent or appeared on the verge of stopping the sight before the final bell.

The sloppy end to the fight resulted in the Florida crowd booing Paul as he attempted to stall the fight when he was struggling to make it to the finish line on clearly exhausted legs.

Logan Paul, left and Floyd Mayweather fight during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo / AP

Floyd Mayweather, left, and Logan Paul fight during an exhibition boxing match. Photo / AP

Here's how the fight unfolded:

Round 8

The crowd starts to boo Paul again when he continues to use tactics to stop Mayweather from walking him down.

Paul even taunts Mayweather at the end of the eighth round, pointing at the clock.

The fight goes the distance and no official winner is recorded.

Round 7

Paul can see the finish line in sight and is desperately trying to hang on, using every trick in the book to slow the fight down.

The seventh round is the slowest yet with neither fighter even attempting significant strikes.

Round 6

Logan Paul continues to wrestle Mayweather as a result of his extreme fatigue.

Floyd Mayweather lands an uppercut to the body of Logan Paul. Photo / Supplied

Mayweather appears frustrated by the scrappy fight and Paul's clinging holds.

The TV commentators declare: "You can tell Floyd is getting upset".

Round 5

Mayweather catches Paul with a left hook that has Paul pushed back onto the ropes!

Paul appears out on his feet and is being peppered with calculated shots by Mayweather.

The crowd turns on Paul with shouts of "boo" echoing around the stadium. Mayweather continues to dominate and lands a particularly impressive right uppercut. It is uncertain if the exhausted Paul will be able to continue.

Round 4

Mayweather has kicked into gear.

Floyd Mayweather, left, and Logan Paul fight during an exhibition boxing match. Photo / AP

He lands a good jab to Paul's chin. The referee is forced to step in to separate the two fighters.

Paul again turns the round on its head with a good overhand right. Mayweather finishes the round strongly in the most turbulent round of the fight.

Round 3

Mayweather lands the best punch of the fight from out of nowhere.

Floyd Mayweather punches Logan Paul during their exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo / Getty Images

Mayweather opened Paul up with a left hook and then followed with a nice body shot.

The TV commentators said Paul had been "cracked" by the force of the punch.

Paul was earlier swinging and missing with jabs that Mayweather was happy to dance around.

Round 2

Mayweather continues to struggle to get inside the range of Paul's reach advantage.

Neither fighter manages to land a significant strike.

Round 1

Mayweather barely throws a punch while staying outside the range of Paul's jab.

Paul smiles as he fails to land a blow. Mayweather lands a significant strike when he catches Paul leaning in with a nice left-hand counter-punch that caught the 26-year-old.

The round takes a dramatic turn when Paul catches Mayweather in a clinch and starts raining down blows that force Mayweather to duck his head and cover-up.

Bizarre $150k fashion statement in walk out

Logan Paul has walked to the ring for his blockbuster with Floyd Mayweather with a $150,000 Pokemon card chain around his neck.

The bizarre fashion statement came on a night of strange events in the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, that included the chaos of a storm forcing fights to be suspended on the undercard just minutes before the main event.

Paul walked out with a Charizard Pokemon card dangling around his neck.

Mayweather looked ice-cold when he made his walk a few minutes later with a face mask that included a betting sponsor's logo.

It’s happening 👀🍿@LoganPaul on his way to the ring for the main event! #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/EP7LG4yod7 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021

Under the rules of the exhibition fight, only a knockout or TKO will result in a victory for the undefeated boxer or YouTube star.

No official winner will be recorded and no judges will score the contest as part of the absurd rules for the blockbuster fight

The two fighters were scheduled to fight around 4pm NZT, but they stepped into the ring just before 3pm.

Storm causes chaos

A storm has caused chaos on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul showdown with a fight forced to stop in the middle of the contest.

A heavy shower resulted in water covering the ring, making it unsafe for the thrilling rollercoaster between Jarrett Hurd and Luis Arias to continue.

The event is taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, an open-air stadium used by NFL team the Miami Dolphins.

Floyd Mayweather exchanges blows with Logan Paul, left, during their contracted exhibition boxing match. Photo / Getty Images

The referee called a stop and demanded officials use towels to dry the ring, particularly a slippery piece of advertising in the middle of the ring.

After a delay of several minutes, the fight was able to continue — only for it to be stopped two more times.

Veteran boxing guru Dan Rafael called the scenes a "mess".

"It's raining at the fight and there is a timeout to mop up the ring. What a mess," he posted on Twitter.

World champion's absurd bet on Logan Paul

Former world champion Regis Prograis has put down $50,000 on Logan Paul to stun the world and knock out Floyd Mayweather today.

The YouTube star will walk into the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as the monster underdog — but Prograis has spotted the biggest reason the undefeated boxing legend may meet his demise.

The former super-lightweight world champion says Paul's weight advantage of more than 15kg means he has an overwhelming advantage — and more power to put Mayweather to the floor.

After watching the weigh-ins this weekend, Prograis is convinced Paul can end Mayweather's 50-0 record — even though the exhibition fight does not count towards Mayweather's official record.

"Tonight is the night, Mayweather is going to lose," he wrote on social media.

"Logan Paul is over 30lbs bigger. They make weight classes in boxing for a reason. I'm putting up 50K that Logan will get the KO. You heard it here first."

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul face off during their weigh-in ahead of the fight. Photo / Getty Images

His bet could see a return of up to $300,000 with Paul's odds being crunched in from as long as $6 with some bookmakers. With most of the money coming in for Paul, he is expected to start the fight as a $4 outsider.

Mayweather has consistently shrugged off questions about giving away such a dramatic weight advantage to an opponent.

A seriously ripped Paul tipped the scales at 85kg while Mayweather registered 70kg.

Mike Tyson said this weekend Mayweather will "kill" Paul ahead of their exhibition boxing match today.

Arias wins firefight over Hurd

Luis Arias has emerged with a controversial split decision victory over Jarrett Hurd.

The first professional fight on the card delivered dramatic action with both fighters knocked down and both fighters opened up with bloody cuts.

Arias dominated the later rounds, despite a nasty cut opening above his nose in the middle of his forehead.

Arias was handed the fight via a split decision (95-94, 97-93, 96-93).

Hurd said after the fight he believed he did enough to deserve the victory.

Chad Johnson dropped on Mayweather undercard

Former NFL star Chad Johnson has been dropped in his exhibition fight against former bare-knuckle fighter Brian Maxwell.

The first fight on the Mayweather-Paul undercard didn't disappoint with Johnson landing some good shots in the early rounds before eating a heavy right overhand that left him crashing to the floor.

Maxwell's right-handed landed flush on Johnson's left cheek when the NFL star was exposed by poor footwork and an unbalanced stance.

Johnson was given a standing 10-count but was able to finish the fourth round, ensuring no official winner will be declared.