Boxing: Derek Chisora says he'll send New Zealand-born Joseph Parker 'back to Australia'

Derek Chisora (L) went on the offensive at the press conference ahead of his clash with Joseph Parker. Photos / Photosport

British boxer Derek Chisora has gone on an incoherent rant ahead of his fight with Joseph Parker on Sunday morning, telling his New Zealand opponent he'll "be cycling back to Australia".

Chisora, a man who prides himself on his fighting words as much as his fists, spoke to media at the undercard press conference on Saturday and spun a series of confused sentences together in response to questions about Sunday morning's fight.

It began with his re-telling of the reason why Parker was forced to withdraw from a scheduled bout between them two years ago.

"The guy has a spider bite, we can't deny it, we don't know if it's true or not," a confused Chisora said when describing the spider bite that Parker dealt with in 2019.

The British heavyweight then walked back on even bringing the subject up.

"The fight is here now, so we're not going to talk about history anymore, that's why it's called history."

Then, with either one of the greatest verbal jabs of his career, or his most bewildering, Chisora said Parker would soon be sent back to Australia.

"I know my opponent is going to bring something, which is going to be on his bike – but it's going to be okay. He's going to be cycling back to Australia but it's all good."

Parker was born and raised in South Auckland and is of predominantly Samoan heritage, so any claim of a link to Australia is 4157.41 kilometres wide of the mark.

Meanwhile, Parker himself kept to his focussed and strictly professional self, describing the fight ahead of him in a very real and relatable fashion.

"I'm very prepared for this fight... I feel like with this fight, physically and mentally, I'm in a great place – probably the best I've been in a while.



"With Derek it's no secret, he's going to come forward and apply the pressure, throw punches everywhere. My hands are going to have to be up, down and all around.



"I think this is the perfect fight at the right time. We're right there, get a good victory and there's many other great fights out there to be made and to position yourself when the titles are free to fight for."

Parker has knocked out an opponent only once since October 2016 - journeyman Alexander Flores - but this fight presents itself as one that's likely to result in a decisive finish; with former heavyweight champion and Chisora promoter David Haye saying his man is set to explode early.

"A lot of people are not giving Derek a shot in this fight, but when you see how Derek comes across the ring in the first round, I think you'll understand where this fight is going and going in a very destructive manner. It's going to be all out explosion from the first round and get your popcorn and don't go to the toilet.

"We're not having a boxing match with Parker it must be a fight. I can guarantee a knockout in this fight, this is not going the distance. This is about how much Joseph Parker can take."

The fight itself will take place on Sunday morning New Zealand time.

