David Nyika will return to the ring on June 5 in Melbourne. Photo / Matchroom Boxing

David Nyika is keeping his gaze short.

With big plans for 2022, including a bid for a third-straight Commonwealth Games gold medal, the 26-year-old boxer is focusing on the fight at hand.

While he doesn't yet know who that will be against, he does have a date.

Nyika will return to the ring in Melbourne on June 5 on the undercard of the undisputed lightweight world title fight between George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney, fighting in a swing bout against an opponent still to be confirmed.

Nyika's fight will either be four or six rounds, depending on what the broadcast allows, and in the release sent out by event promoter Lou DiBella, the bout was described as a "showcase" for the Kiwi star.

It's a description Nyika looks forward to living up to.

"That's what I'm designed to do; I am a fireworks display," Nyika tells the Herald. "That's exactly what I train to do; I train to please, and I train to entertain. That's my job. I would be doing a disservice if I wasted people's money.

"It's just a matter of getting back out there, reminding people what I'm about, putting my best foot forward and, hopefully, getting a tougher opponent. We've got a few we're working with. At this stage of my career, it's hard to get someone to willingly put their head on the chopping block, so it's a little bit sticky, but we've got plenty of options."

The bout will bring an end to six months of inactivity for Nyika, who is at the beginning of his journey in the professional realm. He last fought in mid-December, needing a solitary round to stop Frenchman Anthony Carpin.

Although he hasn't had a fight since then, Nyika has based himself in Morecambe, England, to train with Tyson Fury, Andy Lee and their team, and has been constantly working on his craft.

While the event at Marvel Stadium wasn't initially a card he had thought about getting to be a part of, the opportunity came up and was far too good to pass up.

Despite signing on to fight on the card, Nyika has not had to commit to signing with a promoter and remains a free agent.

"I wanted to get out there months ago but I've been training the house down and working with some of the best guys in the world. I'm not too fussed; I'm just busting to get out there. I've been putting in a lot of hard work and I feel like I deserve to get to showcase that.

"It's a really cool opportunity for me, so I have to say thank you to Lou DiBella as well, because this is a huge platform and an amazing stage to be showcasing my art."