Boxing: David Higgins slams 'appalling' judging in dominant Joseph Parker victory

Joseph Parker's domination of Derek Chisora seemed obvious to all onlookers - apart from the judges. Photo / Photosport

David Higgins will write to the British Boxing Board of Control and express his disgust after accusing the judges of trying to rob Joseph Parker of his dominant victory against Derek Chisora.

Higgins, Parker's long-time manager, is so enraged with the 114-112 scorecard from British judge Michael Alexander that he went as far as to label it corruption.

"The judge that had it 114-112... that's not mathematically possible. Joseph had three knockdowns. It's utter corruption," Higgins told the Herald from Manchester. "Good god, they were trying to rob us. The judging was appalling."

Fighting in foreign territory is a notoriously difficult prospect for any boxer, with hometown decisions rife across all divisions in boxing. Yet even in a sport prone to dubious judging, Alexander's card immediately stood out like the Grinch who stole Christmas.

Alexander somehow scored six rounds for Chisora and gave Parker a 10-9 round for one of his three knockdowns which are usually scored 10-8. Even more staggering is if Parker did not knock Chisora down, Alexander had Chisora winning the fight.

German judge Ingo Barrabas scored the bout 115-111 (five rounds Chisora) while Italy's Giustino Di Giovanni had it 115-110.

"The judging was a disgrace," Higgins said. "The British Boxing Board of Control prides themselves on being the No 1 adjudicating organisation in the world.

"We were meant to have a New Zealand or Australian judge and they wrote to us saying that couldn't be done because of Covid. I spoke to Andy Lee, Joseph's trainer, and we decided we'd let the lack of neutral judging slide. Our view was, if we give them the benefit of the doubt, they would be fair and reasonable."

Parker benefitted from a controversial split decision in his first fight with Chisora last May but Higgins highlighted other occasions the Kiwi has endured a rough ride in the UK scene.

"We've been stuffed before too. With Anthony Joshua there was the referee pulling him off. With Dillian Whyte there was the headbutt that was called a knockdown. Hughie Fury had their hometown referee.

"This from the so-called best body in the world. It's an utter disgrace. They were trying to rob us. It's lucky Joe got the knockdowns because otherwise that could have been a Chisora win, and that's not fair. It's wrong.

"Joe won the fight empathically and made everyone proud,, but wrong is wrong so I will probably write to Robert Smith [general secretary] at the British Boxing Board of Control and express our disgust. It's embarrassing."

Judging frustrations aside, Higgins believes Parker delivered the finest performance of his nine-year, 32-fight professional career – ranking it above the tense WBO title-winning effort against Mexico's Andy Ruiz Jr that could have gone either way in Auckland five years ago.

"For me personally it's his best ever performance. Andy Ruiz was a very close, tentative fight. He dominated Chisora on the biggest stage in the world, in their home territory, with utter confidence. He showed composure from beginning to end, so for me that was better than his world title win."

The nature of Parker's dominant performance – his damaging right jab uppercuts that regularly rocked Chisora; his fast hands, intent to press forward and own the middle of the ring and put together combinations - solidified his budding partnership with Irish trainer Andy Lee.

Given the pair are only two camps into their relationship, Parker should continue his renewed focus and improvements into next year.

"With Kevin Barry they won the heavyweight championship of the world but with this new partnership Joe is being present. Those lapses when he's in the fight and tunes out aren't there. He showed intent, menace. He dominated Chisora. I don't think anyone expected that."

Higgins says Parker is keen to keep busy and target a return to the ring in March-April next year. Parker becomes a free agent in one month, but should have no trouble securing another deal with Matchroom after impressing against Chisora.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn suggested Parker could next fight an IBF title eliminator against Croatia's Filip Hrgovic (14-0) but challenging fellow Brit Joe Joyce (13-0) in a potential WBO eliminator is another enticing prospect.

"We're keen to get back in the ring as soon as humanly possible," Higgins said. "Joe is ready and willing so it's about risk and return. We'll fight anyone. Joyce is on the cards, Hrgovic too. To be honest the way Joe performed I reckon he would beat anyone."