Boxing at centre court? ASB Tennis Centre targeted to host blockbuster New Zealand title fight

A bout between two of the country's rising stars could take centre court later this year. Photo / Photosport

A blockbuster boxing bout between two of the country's rising stars could take to centre court later this year, with Auckland's ASB Tennis Centre targeted to host the event.

The tennis centre will at this stage be without a major event this summer following the cancellation of the ASB Classic for the second straight year.

However, boxing promoter Nick Randell, of P3 Promotions, is hopeful of changing that with an outdoor boxing spectacle at the Stanley Street venue, headlined by a New Zealand title fight between star undefeated light heavyweight prospects Jerome Pampellone and John Parker.

The Herald understands the bout agreement has not yet been signed by the two parties, however Pampellone and Parker have been expected to share the ring in the near future since they faced off in the ring following Pampellone's most recent win – a unanimous decision win over Joshua Tai as part of P3 Promotions' Friday Night Fights card at the Sky City Theatre in Auckland in July.

John Parker (right) announces his challenge to Jerome Pampellone in July. Photo / Photosport

While talks are ongoing between the promotion and venue, the Herald understands the hope is to secure a date in December for the event.

Pampellone, 25, has raced to an 8-0 record as a professional since leaving the amateur ranks last December, with four of his eight wins coming inside the distance. He fought 52 times as an amateur, with one of his most impressive performances coming in a split decision defeat to heavyweight David Nyika, another rising star in Kiwi boxing, in Taupo last October.

Parker, 27, is a familiar name on the New Zealand boxing scene – the younger brother of former WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker. A talent in his right, Parker holds a 7-0 record, with three of his last four wins coming inside the distance.

Both athletes have already performed on the big stage, each picking up wins in their respective bouts on the Joseph Parker v Junior Fa card at Spark Arena in February.

The bout between Pampellone and Parker would be the main even on the card, with Randell hopeful of having a New Zealand title on the line in every other professional matchup on the main card, with the undercard to feature amateur and corporate bouts.