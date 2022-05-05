Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Bowling to Birmingham: Commonwealth Games culmination of 40-year dream

4 minutes to read
Graham Skellern first rolled down a bowl in 1982. Now he's off to the Commonwealth Games. Photosport

Graham Skellern first rolled down a bowl in 1982. Now he's off to the Commonwealth Games. Photosport

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

Over the coming months, some of the personal questions I've had while watching the talented New Zealand sportsmen and women compete at international level will be answered.

What's it like pulling on the Silver Fern?

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.