A spelling mishap with Blues flag bearers left some fans in the stands in stitches. Video / supplied

The Blues woes against the Crusaders started early on Saturday.

A keen-eyed Crusaders fan at Eden Park noticed flag bearers on display in the minutes before the match were standing out of order, meaning the flags that should have spellled out "BLUES" actually read "BEULS".

Crusaders supporter John Beechey caught the flag mix up on video and posted it to Facebook with a comment: "You had one job."

Almost nothing went right for the Blues on Saturday. Photo / Photosport

The miscommunication proved to be a fitting start to the night for the Blues whose lineout imploded as they lost possession 10 times on their own throw. The Crusaders took the Super Rugby Pacific title with a 21-7 victory.

Facebook user Lalaz Jaymz commented: "They must be the same letters they used for our lineout calls as well."