Ethan Blackadder of the Crusaders is congratulated on scoring a try against the Blues. Photo / Photosport

Crusaders 34

Blues 28

A grand final rematch that delivered on the hype – and added some sprinkles for good measure.

Super Rugby Pacific has its game of the season thus far after the Blues and Crusaders went toe-to-toe in a gripping contest befitting their heavyweight status.

Nine tries, superb skill, ferocious collisions, ball movement, multiple swings and niggle left the 23,990 Eden Park crowd wanting more.

Unlike last year’s final, when they were suffocated out of the match, the Blues will rue this match as one that got away. Leon MacDonald’s men slip to 2-2 for the year, after their second-round loss to the Brumbies, and they only have themselves to blame after dominating for long periods.

The defending champion Crusaders, after their shock loss to the Drua in Fiji, arrived in uncharted territory after their stuttering season. They have never lost more than three games in one season in Scott Robertson’s seven years at the helm, and last lost successive matches in 2018.

In a typically gritty display the Crusaders were far from their best but they grimly held on in the closing stages to force a late turnover that sealed the win and improve to 2-2. They also had to survive with 14 men after replacement prop Kershawl Sykes-Martin was yellow carded for repeat team infringements at the 66-minute mark.

The Blues will ultimately rue this period where they had ample possession and chances to break the six-point buffer. In the final 10 minutes, lock James Tucker and All Blacks No 8 Hoskins Sotutu both lost the ball over the line to blow their chance at revenge for last year.

After leading 21-12 midway through the first half, the Blues were forced to come back after conceding 12 points while reduced to 13 men for unintentionally forcing depowered scrums. It was a cruel technical blow at the time but one in which they could have recovered from.

With the Blues reduced to 13 men, the Crusaders capitalised to compile a 24-21 lead after a first half that featured six tries. Despite dominating the second half the Blues were left with a losing bonus point.

The Blues enjoyed a dominant start but after initially failing to capitalise, Mark Telea sparked and finished the opening try with a 60-metre burst from a standing start that concluded with him easily brushing off Richie Mo’unga.

Setbacks then hit the Blues, though, with both starting front rowers, Alex Hodgman (shoulder) and James Lay (knee) departing within two minutes of each other. Further ramifications came later when the Blues had no remaining propping replacements.

After being on the back foot Ethan Blackadder, Sevu Reece, Leicester Fainga’anuku and Dallas McLeod brought the Crusaders into the contest. Blackadder in particular was immense with ball in hand, regularly hitting the line at pace to punch the Crusaders forward. With that momentum, Sevu Reece and Fainga’anuku savoured space on the edges while McLeod offered a direct midfield presence.

Leicester Fainga'anuku of the Crusaders dives over to score a try against the Blues. Photo / Getty

Fergus Burke and Blackadder’s strikes stole the lead for the Crusaders but the Blues soon counterpunched through Caleb Clarke, after a strong serge from lock Cameron Suafoa and Finlay Christie’s quick tap.

When Roger Tuivasa-Sheck jinked his way over, following a midfield bust from All Blacks prop Nepo Laulala, the Blues were in control at 21-12.

Fainga’anuku struck with the first of his hat-trick and the match then turned with a yellow card to replacement Blues prop Jordan Lay for failing to roll away on his goal line – an infringement that could easily have brought a penalty try.

With the Blues out of replacement props they injected hooker Kurt Eklund but, having forced uncontested scrums, they were reduced to 13 men for Lay’s 10-minute yellow card which pushed Stephen Perofeta and Suafoa to the sideline.

The Crusaders exploited their two-man advantage to send Fainga’anuku in for his second.

The Blues managed their 13-men period well after the break by retaining the ball but after a Crusaders counter ruck on their line, Fainga’anuku claimed his third, stunning try by swooping on Mo’unga’s crossfield kick and standing up Tuivasa-Sheck.

Perofeta celebrated his 50th match with a second half strike that brought the Blues within striking distance. While the Blues enjoyed impact off the bench from Bryce Heem and Tom Robinson, their lack of clinical finishing will haunt them.

Crusaders 34 (Leicester Fainga’anuku 3, Fergus Burke, Ethan Blackadder tries; Richie Mo’unga 3 cons, pen)

Blues 28 (Mark Telea, Caleb Clarke, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Stephen Perofeta, James Tucker tries; Beauden Barrett 4 cons)

HT: 24-21.