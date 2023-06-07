Beauden Barrett suffered a nasty gash against the Reds. Photo / photosport.nz

Beauden Barrett cut a relieved figure after returning to the Blues following a close escape that could have ended his season.

Three weeks ago in Brisbane, Barrett was brought down during his best performance of the year with a nasty cut to his Achilles that required 20 stitches.

Barrett revealed yesterday he was centimetres away from a sprig slicing his World Cup dreams.

“It did everything but get my tendon so I was pretty lucky,” Barrett said as the Blues prepared to host the Waratahs at Eden Park in Friday night’s opening quarter-final. “It was deep but not deep enough to get the tendon. It was a good gash.

“The expectations were clear early on that it could take some time to heal.

“It has a fair amount of stitches in there. The concern was about pushing the range and popping the stitches if my eagerness took over but I was pretty patient and trusted what the doctors were saying so here I am, available for the quarter-finals.

“Ray, our cook at the Blues, suggested this light therapy which I’m giving a go. It’s healing nicely as planned. I’m fresh and I’ve got a spring in my step. It’s quarter-final week so everything is on the line.”

Barrett’s form has been heavily scrutinised this season but in his last outing against the Reds he delivered a dominant display by regularly challenging the line, setting up the opening try and scoring the second before hobbling off in the second half of the 45-26 victory.

If the Blues are to discover their clinical finishing and cohesion absent through much of this season, Barrett must play an integral role.

The relaxed confidence he spoke with suggested a determination to spark the Blues when it mattered.

Barrett won’t feature for the Blues next year after signing a one-season deal with Japanese club Toyota following the World Cup. Although a return to New Zealand after that stint remains on the cards, that uncertainty adds to his desire to challenge for this year’s title.

“I haven’t thought about it like that. It could be my last [game for the Blues], certainly this year, but I’m still plotting my future whatever happens post World Cup and beyond. I’ll let you know when we’ve got some news but it’s all positive, it’s all on the table, that’s been clear from the start of the year.

“For this squad it could be our last game but that’s not our mentality. We’re taking it as an opportunity to get excited by.

“It’s knockout footy. We’re pumped to be at home for potentially our last game of the season at Eden Park. The Waratahs can be a dangerous side if we allow them to be but we’ve got a plan in place to nullify them.”

Other than All Blacks wing Caleb Clarke, who has not recovered from his injured leg, and lock Patrick Tuipulotu, out with his season-ending broken arm, the Blues have finally assembled their first-choice team after a series of injuries and mandated rests in recent weeks.

That includes Hoskins Sotutu, captain Dalton Papalii and Akira Ioane starting together in the loose forwards for the first time since round one, and Bryce Heem returning to second-five where he offers punch.

Such a backdrop leaves no excuses for dismissing a decimated Waratahs side who limp into the playoffs after losing to Moana Pasifika in Sydney last week.

As is a common theme for Australian sides at Eden Park, the Waratahs boast one win at the Auckland venue in the last 95 years.

Despite their consistent frustrations this season, Barrett believes the Blues are not far off clicking.

“It has been a turbulent season for the team. We’ve felt frustrated at times. It’s certainly a different road to the playoffs than last season.

“We’ve had more adversity than we had this time last year so it’s probably a good thing.

“We’ve learned some lessons we learned in the final so we should be in a better spot.

“From a squad point of view you’ve got the All Blacks rests, injuries, bye weeks, so many disruptions. Every team has had their share of setbacks and challenges. We’re almost at full strength and that’s a great place to be.

“It’s doing the basic things well. It’s nothing we don’t know or have in our repertoire. It’s finding a little bit of cohesion. The belief is there. We’ve got three games to find it. Hopefully we can build nicely. There’s a sense of underperforming this season so hopefully we’re leaving it for the right end of the season.”

A week-and-a-half out from the All Blacks naming their 36-man Rugby Championship squad, Barrett could well be timing his run, too.

“There’s a World Cup in the calendar for the lucky few who make it but right in front of us is a quarter-final. Everyone knows you’ve got to earn that spot. The only way to do that is by letting actions do the talking in high pressure situations; quarter-finals, semifinals and finals.”

Blues team to play Waratahs:

Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam, Beauden Barrett, Fin Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (capt), Akira Ioane, James Tucker, Tom Robinson, Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tuungafasi.

Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, Cameron Suafoa, Anton Segner, Sam Nock, Harry Plummer, Stephen Perofeta.

