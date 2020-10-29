Bledisloe Cup rugby: New kicking option? Hoskins Sotutu given freedom of play in maiden All Blacks start against Wallabies

For the new All Blacks, every day in camp is an opportunity to learn. By picking up what the coaches and senior teammates are laying down during the week, come game time, it's simply a matter of going out and doing your thing.

It's a philosophy being embraced by Ian Foster and his coaching staff as they turn to rookies such as Caleb Clarke and Hoskins Sotutu to fill major game day roles.

On Saturday night in Sydney, Sotutu will make his first All Blacks start – donning the No 8 jersey for the third Bledisloe Cup test, with Ardie Savea unavailable.

"We've used him twice off the bench and been really pleased with his involvements," Foster said of giving Sotutu his maiden test start.

"He's trained well and clearly, he's an 8 we've been looking at closely through the whole year so we're excited with his work rate and how he's been learning, and really believe he's excited about this opportunity.

"He's got a great skill set – the thing is we just want to empower him to go out and play the way that he plays. He's got a pass, he's got a kick, he's got a running game, and he loves getting involved in the defence. He's going to get fully tested this week, but it's a great occasion for him. He's had a few weeks with us and he's settled in really well."

While Saturday's match against the Wallabies is just his third test, Sotutu has impressed in replacement roles in recent weeks with his purposeful ball-running and strong defence. He'll join winger Caleb Clarke as the lowest capped players in the starting side – though Clarke has proven caps don't matter once the opening whistle sounds.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane and Hoskins Sotutu during a training session. Photo / Getty Images

In an expanded role, Sotutu is likely to get more opportunities to utilise his full set of skills – including his ability to put boot to ball. While that's not a tactic the side will plan around, it's one that Foster is happy to see play out.

"The thing with Hoskins is I'm not sure I need to give him a license (to kick); the trouble is when you've got lots of tricks you want to use them, and the key is to not inhibit him," Foster explained.

"He's shown off the back of the scrum sometimes the kick is an option and invariably when he does it, it's actually pretty good.

"Is it something that tactically we've talked about? No, we haven't. But part of the beauty when you're bringing young players in is you don't want to tell him too many things they can't do. I think we've seen that with Caleb; it's about getting them excited, enjoying the environment, learning and let them go and do what they need to do. Hoskins has already shown that when he's come off the bench and we just want to encourage him to do the same."

All Blacks: Karl Tu'inukuafe, Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Whitelock, Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane, Hoskins Sotutu, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo'unga, Caleb Clarke, Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Beauden Barrett. Reserves: Codie Taylor, Alex Hodgman, Tyrel Lomax, Scott Barrett, Dalton Papalii, TJ Perenara, Ngani Laumape, Rieko Ioane.